STEM Comes to Life at 2017 Boy Scout Camporee

New Jersey State Police and New Jersey National Guard Host 10,000 Boy Scouts at Sea Girt's National Guard Training Center

-- Nearly 10,000 Scouts, adult leaders and VIP guests will be attending one of the largest Boy Scout Camporees of its kind in the United States on May 19-21 at the New Jersey State Police Training facility in Sea Girt. Sponsored by the New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey National Guard, this will be the fifth such camporee to be held there.This year's theme is STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. All aspects of the Camporee have been geared around the STEM theme. From fingerprinting to welding, robotics to insects, and more, Scouts will be able to enjoy a wide range of STEM-related activities."Fostering a strong STEM education is our best opportunity to boost the spirit of innovation and to help all Scouts be prepared for life," said Jim Gillick, Scout Executive & CEO of the Jersey Shore Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the host council of the event. "By showing Scouts that STEM is fun, we can encourage them to enter STEM fields and achieve success."For the Scouts in attendance, Camporee is an exciting weekend of camping, watching thrilling police and Guard demonstrations, participating in interactive displays and working toward merit badges."This Camporee is a great way for the Scouts to meet and speak with New Jersey State Troopers to see what it is we do on a daily basis. During this event we can show the Scouts how STEM is put to use each and every day during the performance of our duties," said New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Archer Jones, President of the New Jersey State Troopers Eagle Scout Association and an active volunteer.Scouts will see science come to life through fascinating demonstrations such as a "vortex cannon" – using a trash can, fog machine and some engineering, they'll create awesome smoke rings that can travel the length of a small field. Scouts will also be able to tour the Forensic Lab where crime scene evidence is processed, learn about fingerprinting, watch a K-9 unit demonstration, see helicopters fly overhead, visit with Marine Police, and learn about the new STEM Scouts program now available in parts of New Jersey.The weekend adventure begins Friday even as Scouts and their leaders arrive and set up camp in 1,000-plus tents covering acres of fields. Throughout the day on Saturday, Scouts will have the opportunity to meet and learn from hundreds of NJ State Troopers and members of the military who will be on hand to introduce Scouts to the variety of activities the State Police and military do in their jobs.Following the Opening Ceremony at 9 a.m. on May 20, the Scouts will spend much of the day learning from a wide variety of STEM-themed demonstrations and exhibits, as well as view demonstrations of the equipment and operations of the State Police and National Guard. The State Police will have vehicles on display including an underwater operations truck, helicopter and Arson Unit truck with robots. There will also be interactive displays involving the equipment used by State Police personnel, including the Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Composite Artist Unit and Electronic Surveillance Unit. The NJ National Guard resources on display will include two helicopters, a Humvee and an armored security vehicle. Scouts will also have the chance to see a Howitzer, MK19 grenade launcher and sniper rifle. (There will be no live fire of any kind during the Camporee.)At the Camporee, Scouts will also have opportunities to earn requirements towards Fingerprinting, Wilderness Survival, Crime Prevention and Personal Fitness merit badges. At each of these stations, after an explanation or demonstration from a State Police officer or National Guardsman, the Scoutswill gain firsthand experience with fingerprinting with ink, constructing an emergency shelter, using a visual impairment device to simulate the experience of navigating a walking course under the influence of alcohol, acting out a scenario in which they report a crime and performing a strength test.In attendance at the event will be Boy Scouts of America Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh, Adjutant General of New Jersey National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael L. Cunniff and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Rick Fuentes. The event concludes on Saturday evening with a spectacular stage show and laser light display.Through its programs and events like the Camporee, the Boy Scouts of America helps prepare our nation's youth to lead and be prepared for success in life. The adventures of Scouting develop young people's knowledge, skills and character so they understand the importance of service to others and good citizenship.