Don't Be A Cow! Find Your Own Path
Authors George & Rachel Barker Share Their Insights to Happiness
The title is a metaphor on finding your own path: "I observed that in a cow pasture, there was a worn out path down the middle, and thought, why are the cows just following each other when they could go anywhere in the lush, green field?" he said.
George said he began by writing a list of life lessons – things that Rachel and he had gone through in life while raising their blended family of four children – and when he finished, there were 31.
In Don't Be a Cow! Finding Your Own Path, authors George and Rachel Barker, through the characters Joe and Jane in the book, take you on a journey of awareness, personal reflection and sharing in discovering true happiness.The book is designed in an easy-to-follow journal format, though as the introduction suggests, the reader can jump from day to day. Entries feature a thought-provoking illustration by Pat Achilles, game exercises, and soulful enlightenment in song and quotations relevant to that day's journey.
With inspirational quotes from people as diverse as Mother Teresa, Katy Perry and Samuel Jackson - historical, inspirational, fiction, non-fiction, past and present - the book can be used in a variety of ways by business groups, parents, schools and church organizations in addition to individual motivation. On the Amazon website, they've recieved 5-star reviews from folks from age 15 to 64.
"It really is just all about taking time to reflect on who you are," George said, "and whether you're doing what you want to do, and enjoying it."
"Believe us when we say, we have lived this book and not just written it," adds Rachel. "But, through it all, it was also fun. We didn't sit down and write together," she said," but did our parts and saw the big picture. In the end, hopefully our fun, light-hearted approach inspires others on their path of personal growth."
The Barkers also have love of the outdoors. Rachel's degree is in Landscape and Ornamental Horticulture;
"Life really is a collaboration, sharing what works and doesn't work is what it's all about," she said. They invite your participation on their website, DontBeACow.com, on Facebook and Twitter. The book is available through Amazon and the website.
