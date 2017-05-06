 
News By Tag
* Pharmaceutical
* Ema
* Biostatistics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

GCE Solutions makes bold presence at PSI 2017

 
LONDON - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- This year, GCE Solutions will be attending the conference for Promoting Statistical Insight (PSI) between May 14th to May 17th, held at The Grange Tower Bridge Hotel, London. GCE Solutions will be using PSI as a platform to recruit people with backgrounds in biostatistics, biometrics, and SAS programming.

GCE Solutions plans to have a bold presence at the PSI conference this year. As a mid-size company, GCE prides themselves on being a company that is constantly developing innovative solutions in order to meet clients needs, has a great sense of integrity, and understanding that the company is a key developer to save people's lives through the use of software for areas such as data de-identification, anonymization, and document de-identification.

GCE Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is a global Clinical Research Organization headquartered in Bloomington, IL USA. GCE Solutions caters to the needs of clients in the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device industries and has proven success by working with clients as a partner rather than a vendor. The GCE Solutions team is made up of industry recognized professionals with broad & in-depth industry expertise. For more information visit https://gcesolutions.com/

Contact
Ryan
Marketing Manager, GCE Solutions
***@gcesolutions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gcesolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Pharmaceutical, Ema, Biostatistics
Industry:Research
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GCE Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share