Ideyatech Teams up with MonstarLab from Japan

-- Japanese mobile and web application development firm MonstarLab has officially announced its partnership with Ideyatech as part of its strategy of expanding its development bases in Asia.As a partner company, Ideyatech will focus on building and growing the enterprise applications space using Java technologies. The partnership benefits both companies as Ideyatech's English-speaking software developers are familiar with the western culture, and in line with MonstarLab's strategy to strengthen its service offering to English-speaking countries. For MonstarLab, the partnership will strengthen its positioning in business systems development and enterprise projects in Java language. For Ideyatech, the tie-up will boost its ambitious growth plan with access to capital and resources.Ideyatech is based in Manila, Philippines and was founded in 2007 by CEO Allan Tan. The company currently has 60+ full-time resources building Enterprise and Mobile Applications for both Philippine and overseas clients.MonstarLab was established in 2006 with headquarters in Tokyo. It currently operates with 13 offices in 7 countries where it offers Mobile, Web, and Enterprise application development, IOT, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Game development, and more. The company was founded by CEO Hiroki Inagawa.Website: