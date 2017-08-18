 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


Monstar Lab Announces JPY 700 million (US$6.3 Million) fundraise to fuel its global expansion

 
 
Monstar Lab, Inc
Monstar Lab, Inc
 
TOKYO, Japan - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Monstar Lab, Inc., a leading Japanese software development firm, has announced that it has raised JPY 700 million (US$6.3 Million) in a new round of equity financing from lead investors YJ Capital Inc., Shinsei Corporate Investment Limited, San-In Chuo Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd., Fenox Venture Capital, Tanabe Corporation, together with further investments from existing shareholders.

Monstar Lab is a leading producer of consumer and enterprise mobile apps, business software, and IoT and AR/VR applications, each customized for particular client use cases.

The company already has a strong presence in Asia, Japan, Singapore, China, Philippines, Vietnam and Bangladesh and plans to leverage the new funding to continue its global expansion by entering into the European and North American markets. Just last week, the company announced a major investment and partnership with Nodes Group ApS, a leading Danish mobile application developer with presence in both the Danish and UK markets.

The company believes that the mobile and business application development space is only going to grow further, and looks forward to expanding its premium service offerings to customers throughout Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Under the concept of Global IT Sourcing, Monstar Lab leverages its worldwide network of own development teams to offer clients the most suitable location and the most appropriate team for designing and building their products.

The company has built expertise across a range of product categories, including mobile apps, enterprise mobile solutions, IoT, AR/VR, and can offer full end-to-end product development services from design, digital strategy consultation, product development, to product marketing in local and global markets.

The development models are flexible, including a Time & Material model where clients have a dedicated development team that allows for close interaction and communications. The company can also deploy both local and offshore teams on a project, or a hybrid of both, to lower overall development cost while continuing to ensure high-quality delivery. Recently the company has also been leveraging its development and marketing presence in multiple markets to be able to offer clients, especially multi-national companies, both localization and go-to-market support when rolling out products and services to new markets.


About Monstar Lab Group

Monstar Lab Group is a leading consumer and enterprise mobile and business solutions development firm with over 800 employees across 9 countries and 17 cities (Tokyo, Osaka, Matsue, Chengdu, Qingdao, Shanghai, Hanoi, Da Nang, Cebu, Singapore, San Francisco, Dhaka, Cebu, Manila, Copenhagen, Aarhus and London).

Source: https://monstar-lab.com/global/ml-news/monstar-lab-announ...

Media Contact
Ikumi Shiba, Chief Communications Officer
Tel: +81-3-4455-7243
***@monstar-lab.com
End
