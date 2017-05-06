News By Tag
Floatwjon Creating Musical Blast with Fresh Rhythmic Blends
Jonathan Wilson aka Floatwjon has released a wide range of tracks based on different genres. If you haven't listened to him yet, visit his profile in soundcloud.
The foreground of R&B and soul in Wilson's music lies in the tunes. His ability and eagerness in releasing new tracks encourages other young rappers in soundcloud. Recently, he is one of the reasons of drawing thousand listeners. He inspires the rising vocalists to compose new tracks and release them based on new cadence. Floatwjon has come up with all his crisp tunes.
Jonathan Wilson aka Floatwjon keeps composing his music and has turned into a successful rapper in soundcloud. He has released heaps of new hip hop tunes. His R&B and soul music is beyond appreciation. The god-gifted talent and creativity of this rockstar is truly an inspiration for the other aspiring vocalists in soundcloud. He is fruitful both in making R&B and soul and hip hop music. In 2015 Floatwjon has released "freshman rap tape" titled as "float with me". Also, surprisingly his music turned into a hit amongst the millions.
His mixtape has received almost 9000 plays count. He tried at his best while incorporating every single element that he could do. His current debut album "Flowerboy" is presently accessible online for the fans and followers. He is well known with different identity, such as - creator, rapper, vocalist, producer and editor. Moreover, you can get this rockstar in various social networking sites like – twitter, instagram, facebook, Datpiff, iTunes, spotify and Amazon music.
For more information visit the given link:
https://soundcloud.com/
