Floatwjon Creating Musical Blast with Fresh Rhythmic Blends

Jonathan Wilson aka Floatwjon has released a wide range of tracks based on different genres. If you haven't listened to him yet, visit his profile in soundcloud.

Floatwjon

Media Contact

info@musicpromotion.club

End

-- Have you heard the new vocalist Jonathan Wilson in soundcloud? Well, this new Michigan rapper is also known as. He is truly skilled and fans are impressed with his innovativeness. This youthful rapper is making music since he was nine years old. Growing up, Floatwjon has turned out to be one of the eminent rappers among the thousands performers all across the world. This singer has been releasing tracks based on different genres, for example - hip hop, rap, R&B and Soul.The foreground ofand soul in Wilson's music lies in the tunes. His ability and eagerness in releasing new tracks encourages other young rappers in soundcloud. Recently, he is one of the reasons of drawing thousand listeners. He inspires the rising vocalists to compose new tracks and release them based on new cadence. Floatwjon has come up with all his crisp tunes.Jonathan Wilson akakeeps composing his music and has turned into a successful rapper in soundcloud. He has released heaps of new hip hop tunes. His R&B and soul music is beyond appreciation. The god-gifted talent and creativity of this rockstar is truly an inspiration for the other aspiring vocalists in soundcloud. He is fruitful both in making R&B and soul and hip hop music. In 2015 Floatwjon has released "freshman rap tape" titled as "float with me". Also, surprisingly his music turned into a hit amongst the millions.His mixtape has received almost 9000 plays count. He tried at his best while incorporating every single element that he could do. His current debut albumis presently accessible online for the fans and followers. He is well known with different identity, such as - creator, rapper, vocalist, producer and editor. Moreover, you can get this rockstar in various social networking sites like – twitter, instagram, facebook, Datpiff, iTunes, spotify and Amazon music.For more information visit the given link: