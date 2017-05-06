News By Tag
The New Android App GoodDay Puts All To-Do Activities Together
GoodDay Smart Calendar&
GoodDay assembles scattered apps into one, fully integrated application that makes managing events, reminders, schedules and alarms much easier in comparison with traditional built-in solutions. The staple of the app is a smart calendar that visually represents every event the user has planned. Thanks to clear color coding, comprehending the intraday activity becomes intuitive and fast.
Importantly, the app automatically detects the type of each event and selects an appropriate theme for it. For instance, a business meeting in GoodDay is decorated with charts and diagrams in the background; sports and workout activities are highlighted with men and women training and so on. As a result, in a glance, the user sees the entire timeline of the day including appointed meetings, things to do, upcoming birthdays and other events in the most straightforward way possible.
The application is designed in that user-friendly style Google promotes and widely uses, so switching to GoodDay Smart Calendar&
"In the beginning of May, GoodDay Smart Calendar&
Pricing and availability
The GoodDay Smart Calendar&
Website: http://www.goodday.events
Google Play: https://play.google.com/
About
GoodDay Company is a developer of mobile applications and services with headquarters in Foster City, CA.
