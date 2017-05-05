 
News By Tag
* Advertising/Branding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


Cigar Package Design Looking to Fill Void in the Cigar Industry

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Advertising/Branding

Industry:
Advertising

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
Companies

MIAMI - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Can I Have your Attention (CIHYA) Advertising and Branding announces the creation of "Cigar Package Design." Cigar Package Design is making waves in the cigar industry with their branding and design campaigns.

Based in Miami Beach, FL, managing partners Humberto Areas and Cleveland Cook created the Cigar Package Design division in response to demand due to their stellar work with the Toraño Family Cigar Company, Dona Flor Cigars, Azan Cigars, and Titan de Bronze Cigar Company. They noticed a void in the industry and have filled the need. As a cigar advertising and design firm, Cigar Package Design spotlights brands from identity and cigar band graphics to complete advertising campaigns.

Cigar Package Design is the brainchild of CIHYA's managing member Humberto Areas. Humberto, born in Nicaragua got his feet wet in the cigar industry when Willy Herrera's Titan de Bronze needed the company's identity revamped. Humberto––a longtime cigar smoker with 10+ years in branding and design––was overjoyed to combine his business experience with his passion for cigars.

Humberto Areas and business partner Cleveland Cook (who possesses a stellar background as an Art Director) began work overhauling the Toraño Family Cigar Company's corporate identity in 2010 when Toraño took back sales and distribution from CAO. After the new identity was complete, they were soon retained and have created cigar bands, box designs, and promotional pieces for Toraño's Vault series, Loyal, Salutem, and Exodus Finite. Most recently, the newly created print ad campaign for Toraño's "Blends from the Vault" series can now be seen in Cigar Aficionado, Cigar Snob and other leading industry publications.

Humberto said: "Design and branding is my talent; cigars are my passion. As an avid cigar smoker, I'm happiest when I can service a client by delving into their psyche to bring out the passion, vision, and personality of their cigar brand. Nothing makes me happier than seeing a successfully planned ad campaign featured in industry publications and smoking a cigar wearing a band I helped create. Cigar Package Design is more than a design studio catering to cigar makers –it's a lifetime dream of working in an industry that encompasses a passion."

CIHYA is a full-service advertising & branding agency located in Miami Beach. Companies in the fashion, organic food, apparel and hospitality industries turn to CIHYA for well thought out concepts, and ways to implement. Our clients value the services we provide in our efforts to make their product and their brand consistent. Our services include logo design, package design and web design. Visit http://www.cihya.com for more info

Contact
Humberto Areas
***@cihya.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cihya.com Email Verified
Tags:Advertising/Branding
Industry:Advertising
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share