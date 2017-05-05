 
Interpreters Unlimited, Inc. Recognized for a Third Time by the Business Community This Year

SAN DIEGO - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Sayed Ali, President of Interpreters Unlimited, Inc. was recently named as a finalist in the San Diego Business Journal's Most Admired CEO Awards. This award honors local business leaders and their accomplishments in the San Diego community. To be considered for the award, nominees must meet the requirements of at least one category, which include nonprofit 501 (c) 3 organizations, business nonprofits, educational institutions, family-owned businesses, government agencies, privately held companies and public companies.

"The recognition as a finalist for the Most Admired CEO is humbling and makes me appreciate my team even more. This wouldn't be possible if it weren't for my amazing team and their continued support of each other inside and outside of the office," said Ali.

In addition, Ali received this year's Minority-Owned Business of the Year award from the U.S. Small Business Administration and is a Semifinalist for this year's Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

To view the full list of the Most Admired CEO finalists please visit, http://www.cbjonline.com/a3sdbj/events/2017_CEO.  Winners are to be announced Thursday, June 15 at the SDBJ Awards Reception in Del Mar.

Interpreters Unlimited specializes in supplying foreign language interpreters and document translation services to school districts and universities, government agencies, corporations, healthcare and medical facilities, legal firms and insurance companies across the United States. Services are available in more than 200 languages including American Sign Language. For more information about Interpreters Unlimited please visit www.interpretersunlimited.com or call 800-726-9891.

####

The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet and Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include foreign language interpretation, American Sign Language interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.

Anita Mackie, Sales & Marketing Specialist
