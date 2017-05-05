News By Tag
Interpreters Unlimited, Inc. Recognized for a Third Time by the Business Community This Year
San Diego Business Journal Lists Sayed Ali as Finalist for Most Admired CEO Awards
"The recognition as a finalist for the Most Admired CEO is humbling and makes me appreciate my team even more. This wouldn't be possible if it weren't for my amazing team and their continued support of each other inside and outside of the office," said Ali.
In addition, Ali received this year's Minority-Owned Business of the Year award from the U.S. Small Business Administration and is a Semifinalist for this year's Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
To view the full list of the Most Admired CEO finalists please visit, http://www.cbjonline.com/
Interpreters Unlimited specializes in supplying foreign language interpreters and document translation services to school districts and universities, government agencies, corporations, healthcare and medical facilities, legal firms and insurance companies across the United States. Services are available in more than 200 languages including American Sign Language. For more information about Interpreters Unlimited please visit www.interpretersunlimited.com or call 800-726-9891.
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet and Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include foreign language interpretation, American Sign Language interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.
Anita Mackie, Sales & Marketing Specialist
***@iugroup.com
