Whitelabel ITSolutions Launches New Unlimited Web Hosting Plans With ServeYourSite

-- New Jersey-based web hosting and managed colocation provider Whitelabel ITSolutions announced its new range of unlimited web hosting plans under its ServeYourSite umbrella.The ServeYourSite has revamped its Windows Plesk Hosting, WordPress Hosting, and cPanel Hosting with new prices and unlimited hosting plans that would be suitable for single website and multiple website owners.The Windows Plesk Hosting package includes unlimited storage and bandwidth, cPanel, Softaculous, free SQL with the ability to host one domain in the Basic package and unlimited domains in the Platinum package.With the WordPress Hosting package they offer a widened range of unlimited features including storage, email accounts and bandwidth. The WordPress Platinum plan features the capability to handle 500,000 site visitors a month while keeping websites functioning seamlessly. Host anywhere from 1 Domain with the WordPress Basic package to an unlimited amount of domains with the WordPress Platinum package.With the cPanel Hosting package again a wide range of unlimited features are included like storage, subdomains and most importantly bandwidth. The plans feature functions like Softaculous, Search Engine Promotion Tool, available IP Addresses, SSL Certificate, Site Builder just to mention a few. Host anywhere from 2 Domain with the Starter package to an unlimited amount of domains with the Premium package.Web users are more incline towards unlimited hosting plans and the number of pre-sales inquiries for unlimited hosting plan has increased immensely. People want to get online and keep things easy. We want to fulfill their requirements and meet the expectations. This is how the decision of launching unlimited hosting plans at a very competitive price with fair usage policy for ServeYourSite came about.ServeYourSite offer up to 30% discount on majority of all of their new hosting plans. Head to ServeYourSite to view all plans.Established in 2015, WhitelabelITSolutions is one of the most reliable colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, WhitelabelITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service.