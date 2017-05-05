News By Tag
Get on Board With CCM and Stop Leaving Money on the Table
When your practitioner provides CCM services, he manages a patient's medical, functional and psychosocial needs. This includes spending at least 20 minutes each month on things like medication management and coordinating other therapeutic services. Your office also becomes the point of contact for patients and their caregivers not only through telephone access, but also via secure messaging, Internet or other non-face-to-
If your clinician(s)
For example, an elderly patient with multiple illnesses and dementia bound for a nursing home can have as many as 10 different doctors — half of whom may be prescribing medications. Patients and their families find dealing with so many different specialists bewildering and stressful. At the same time, CMS believes that its payers spend more than two-thirds of Medicare dollars on these patients.
CCM is meant to address this situation by helping to:
• Manage these different providers' care.
• Ensure all medication prescribed makes sense for the patient when
• taken together.
• Reduce the expense of uncoordinated services by paying one primary care physician to serve as the point of contact for all the patient's care.
Note: For 2017, CMS will also pay for complex chronic care management with codes 99487 and +99489. You can find out more about coding and billing for this service in a previous blog (https://codingleader.com/
So if you've chalked up CCM as more trouble than it's worth, you might want to reconsider what these services could mean for your practice. In many cases, you may find that you're already performing this level of service, and you should be reimbursed accordingly.
Take Aways
• If you're providing at least 20 minutes of chronic care management services, you should be reporting them with 99490.
• Patients and their families prefer to have a single point of contact for their care, and this could be a significant income for your practice.
• CCM can improve patient care and safety by coordinating the efforts of multiple providers and reducing duplicated or contradictory services.
For more strategies for effectively addressing chronic care management related challenges, check out Coding Leader's online training session — Chronic Care Management 2017 CPT Coding Update (https://codingleader.com/
