May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

The Revolutionary Community Directory 'CommunifyMe' Launched

 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Sweden, April 28. All across the world, there are hundreds of communities, and the community members are keen to connect to each other. Also, there has been a grave need of having an application that is solely based on 'community' and nothing else. Sensing this noble requirement, two entrepreneurs came up with an idea to develop a feature-rich community-based directory that helps communities to become stronger.

On April 28, the application of CommunifyMe was launched with the purpose of connecting the same community fellows all over the globe. Using the application, one can find the other people from the same community and connect them to better their relationships.

The application has been developed after an intense research on different people from different communities and castes. CommunifyMe is loaded with great features that community members simply love to use. For instance, the feature of finding someone from the same community within the radius of a few kilometers really help the user to seek help, especially while visiting the other city.

CommunifyMe is expected to be widely used in countries like India where hundreds of castes and communities are found. Bigger communities like Brahmin, Patel, Swaminarayana and the like are likely to use CommunifyMe for several purposes.

"Our sole purpose was to connect people with the same community, and thus, strengthen it. While we already have social media apps on our phones, there is no single application that talks about our community and nothing else. CommunifyMe simply solves the purpose," said the founder of the application. "CommunifyMe is launched on both Android and iTunes so that we don't miss anyone," he concluded.

Loaded with unparalleled features such as asking for professional help in the community, creating an event or making an announcement, and, profile sharing have made the app one of its own kinds of all the communities in the world. The application also has a unique feature called 'the trust score' wherein the user will be rated by other community members. The more the trust score, the more you can rely on that person's announcements, events, and other activities within the community.

The community directory app also mentions a person's spiritual religion. This means, if a person believes in another religion apart from the main religion, it is displayed. For instance, the spiritual religion called Swaminarayan is extremely popular in India which is mentioned along with person's profile.  CommunifyMe app is supposed to create a buzz in the market as a powerful community directory through which members from the same community can get in touch.

CommunifyMe App is avalible for iPhone and Android phone

To download or read more please visit  http://www.communifyMe.com

Nordine Aboudrar Marketing & Communication
nordine.aboudrar@communifyme.com
