News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
What to do in the Wye Valley? – Two nights from £99 pp
A break to a country house hotel needn't mean having nothing to do. At The Pilgrim Hotel in the Wye Valley, there are lots of things to keep you entertained.
But, despite its rural setting – with uninterrupted views across the Wales border towards the Black Mountains and Brecon Beacons – there is plenty to do on a short break to this picturesque corner of the country.
The Violette Szabo Museum
Five minutes' walk from the hotel, in the village of Wormelow, is one of the UK's smallest and most unusual museums, which is dedicated to Violette Szabo, an agent of SOE (Special Operations Executive) during the second World War. During her vital work as a secret agent, Violette was twice sent to occupied France; the first time she returned safely but the second time she was captured and ultimately shot.
The Hereford Cider Museum
If you are partial to a glass or two of fermented apple juice, then a must-visit is the Hereford Cider Museum (http://www.cidermuseum.co.uk/
Tee Off
The Pilgrim Country House Hotel is also the idea base for a golfing break. Many of the golf courses of Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Monmouthshire are all within easy reach, some less than 15 minutes away by car. They include The Herefordshire, Burghill Valley, Ross on Wye, South Herefordshire, Monmouth and Rolls of Monmouth.
Shop 'til You Drop
The most popular shopping venue in the area is the Labels Outlet Shopping which is close to Ross-on-Wye, where there are dozens of designer and popular high street stores all conveniently located under one roof. For local Herefordshire food, wine, beer and cider, head for the Pengethley Farm Shop which is just up the road from Ross-on-Wye. Much of the meat is farmed locally and the shop is packed with fresh fruit and vegetables, bread and pastries, local cheeses, jams and chutneys.
Gone Fishing
The River Wye is home to an abundance of salmon, brown trout, barbell and chub. In addition to the River Wye, there are many other venues just a short drive from the hotel including the Big Well Fishery in Redbrook, just outside Monmouth, which is a great venue for beginners or experts.
A two-night midweek stay at the Pilgrim Country House Hotel costs from £99 per person (dinner, bed and breakfast, two people sharing a room).
Call 01981 540 742 (www.pilgrimhotel.co.uk)
Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse