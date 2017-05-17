Global Pulses Market Report and Forecast 2017-2022

Media Contact

-- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Pulses Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022", the global pulses market reached a volume of 82.1 Million Tons in 2016, growing at a CAGR of around 3.6% during 2009-2016. Pulses form an essential part of a balanced diet as they are rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins and dietary fibres. They help in lowering blood cholesterol, reducing blood glucose, improving digestion and in fighting certain non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardio-vascular diseases, etc.Driven by higher consumption, their demand has increased rapidly in the past decade, particularly in the developing countries as a result of rising population, improving living standards and changing dietary patterns. Moreover, growth in organised food retail, increasing demand for ready-to-eat foods and taste enhancing products are also stimulating this market's growth.The report has segmented the global pulses market on the basis of the types. Currently, chick peas represent the most extensively produced pulses across the world. They are followed by kaspa peas, lentils, pigeon peas, fava beans, black gram and mung beans. The report has further segmented the market on the basis of the end-use industries. The majority of the pulses produced worldwide are sold at retail stores for direct human consumption. The snack food industry remains the second largest consumer of pulses followed by the flour industry. The report has also segmented the global pulses market on the basis of region. India represents the biggest producer of pulses, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total global production. India is followed by Canada, Myanmar, China and Brazil. The report also finds that this market is highly unorganised worldwide, especially in the top pulses producing countries such as India.The report gives a detailed roadmap for starting a pulses processing plant. The study, done by one of the leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the global pulses market. This ranges from a comprehensive view of the market to minute details of the industry performance, processing & manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the pulses industry in any manner.http://www.imarcgroup.com/categories/food-beverages-market-reports