 
News By Tag
* Korenix Technology
* IFSEC 2017
* Security exhibition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


Korenix Exhibiting at IFSEC 2017 June 20th-22nd

Please join Korenix at the IFSEC 2017 exhibition in London, UK from June 20th-22nd at Booth C435.
 
 
2017korenix-banner_1090x300_IFSEC
2017korenix-banner_1090x300_IFSEC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Korenix Technology
IFSEC 2017
Security exhibition

Industry:
Event

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Events

LONDON - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- IFSEC is an International Exhibition specialized in Security related innovations. It is held in London from June 20th - 22nd this year, attracting 27000+ global security professionals looking for hundreds of brand new security products and technologies from 600+ exhibitors which came from all over the world. Solutions to Borders & Infrastructure, Smart Security Technology, Video Surveillance, IT & Cyber Security, Access Control, Integrated Security, etc. can be explored in this show.

Korenix has prepared a series of security solutions to this show. There will be Industrial Ethernet Switches, Industrial Power-over-Ethernet Switches, and other related products. The Industrial PoE Switches are especially highlighted for stable surveillance in the SMART cities, for example, JetNet 6728G Industrial 28G Full Gigabit Managed 16/24 PoE Plus Ethernet Switch, JetNet 7310G Industrial 10 ports Gigabit Managed PoE Switch, and JetNet 7714G-M12 HVDC Industrial 10 FE/8 PoE, 4GbE, Managed L3 Routing Switch.

Moreover, according to the gaining tractions on data security, Korenix has applied advanced Cyber Security functions such as DHCP Snooping, IP Source Guard, Dynamic ARP Inspection, Denial of Service (DoS) protection, L2/L3/L4 Access Control List (ACL) in selected products. The users with security concerns are highly suggested to purchase products with advanced Cyber Security functions.

For more information about Korenix security solutions to SMART cities, please visit Korenix booth C435 at IFSEC 2017.
Register to IFSEC 2017 now at https://registration.n200.com/survey/1lz7c2mp7rs8w?action...

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/
Tel: +886-2-8911-1000
Email: sales@korenix.com

Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
End
Source:
Email:***@korenix.com Email Verified
Tags:Korenix Technology, IFSEC 2017, Security exhibition
Industry:Event
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Korenix Technology Co. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share