Korenix Exhibiting at IFSEC 2017 June 20th-22nd
Please join Korenix at the IFSEC 2017 exhibition in London, UK from June 20th-22nd at Booth C435.
Korenix has prepared a series of security solutions to this show. There will be Industrial Ethernet Switches, Industrial Power-over-Ethernet Switches, and other related products. The Industrial PoE Switches are especially highlighted for stable surveillance in the SMART cities, for example, JetNet 6728G Industrial 28G Full Gigabit Managed 16/24 PoE Plus Ethernet Switch, JetNet 7310G Industrial 10 ports Gigabit Managed PoE Switch, and JetNet 7714G-M12 HVDC Industrial 10 FE/8 PoE, 4GbE, Managed L3 Routing Switch.
Moreover, according to the gaining tractions on data security, Korenix has applied advanced Cyber Security functions such as DHCP Snooping, IP Source Guard, Dynamic ARP Inspection, Denial of Service (DoS) protection, L2/L3/L4 Access Control List (ACL) in selected products. The users with security concerns are highly suggested to purchase products with advanced Cyber Security functions.
• For more information about Korenix security solutions to SMART cities, please visit Korenix booth C435 at IFSEC 2017.
• Register to IFSEC 2017 now at https://registration.n200.com/
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Email: sales@korenix.com
Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
