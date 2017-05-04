News By Tag
* Killen
* Haug
* Chef
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Killen's Steakhouse Announces New Executive Chef
Steakhouse Veteran Chef Steve Haug Joins Ronnie Killen's Award-Winning Team
Killen is enthusiastic to welcome Haug, who brings decades of experience, including 18 years with the Del Frisco's steakhouse group in Dallas and in Houston (most recently at Del Frisco's in The Galleria). "A couple of the guys at Killen's Steakhouse have worked with Steve and have a lot of respect for him. He has a great work ethic and people in Pearland like him," says Killen. "Besides working at one of the best steakhouses in Texas, he has a corporate restaurant background so consistency is also a strong asset that he will bring with him. And I've always loved his calamari - we'll have great calamari on our menu!"
Prior to joining Killen's Steakhouse, Haug fulfilled the role as company chef for Grazia Italian Kitchen, where he oversaw both locations in Pearland and Clear Lake. Apart from this foray into Italian food, which Haug enjoyed greatly, the chef's passion is within the steakhouse model and its heated, fast pace, which first compelled him to pursue a career in the kitchen.
"It's a science, and you must have all the pieces to make the machine work," says Haug, who shares Killen's dedication to perfectionist-
The change comes as Joe Cervantez announces his new role as Executive Chef at Brennan's of Houston. During Cervantez's two years with Killen's, he helped the team transition from the original steakhouse location to the current venue with four times the bandwidth and played a key role in overseeing daily operations, in addition to competitions and events. "I have nothing but the utmost respect for Joe and am looking forward to continuing to watch him grow within the Brennan's family," says Killen.
For more information, visit http://www.killenssteakhouse.com or follow Killen's Steakhouse on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @killenssteakhouse.
Contact
Killen's Steakhouse
***@kimberlypark.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse