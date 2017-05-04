News By Tag
Kids For Animals Program Launches At Pasadena Humane Society
Local Shelter Offers Children of All Ages a Way to Get Involved with Animals
The centerpiece of the program is the Kids for Animals handbook, a 12 page full-color pamphlet that suggests a variety of ways for children to get involved with animals. From organizing donation drives, hosting fundraising events and volunteering at the shelter to making crafts for shelter animals and reading humane-themed stories, there are activities for all young animal lovers.
To begin their commitment to animals, all kids are asked to take the Kids for Animals pledge to work hard to help animals and complete at least one service project a year. Participants are encouraged to share their projects with the Pasadena Humane Society. After a project's completion, the participating child officially becomes a Kid for Animals and receives a certificate.
Other ways to become a Kid for Animals include attending one of the shelter activities the Pasadena Humane Society offers for children. There are monthly Animal Adventurer programs from kids 6 to 12, weeklong camps for children 9 to 12 and shelter tours and presentations for schools, scouts and other groups.
"Our hope is that Kids for Animals will help instill humane values in kids at a young age," says Julie Bank, President/CEO of the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA. "Getting involved with animals helps young people develop compassion and empathy, traits that will serve them well as adults."
The Kids for Animals handbook is available at the Pasadena Humane Society located at 361 S. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena. It is also available for download, along with a list of children's programming, at pasadenahumane.org/
About the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA
The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is a donor-supported, non-profit organization that provides animal care and services for homeless and owned animals in the Greater Los Angeles Area. The organization is dedicated to promoting humane treatment and compassionate care for all animals. The animals in its care come from 11 animal control contract cities, as well as partner shelters across the Los Angeles area and beyond. The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA also offers lifesaving programs and services to the community that support the human-animal bond and keep pets in homes. To learn more, visit pasadenahumane.org.
