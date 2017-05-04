Gehling Auctions Annouces May 2017 Auction!

End

-- Gehling Auction Co., an industry leader in agricultural equipment auctions, will be hosting one timed online auction in the month of May. This auction is a unique opportunity to acquire one of a kind equipment at discount prices in the middle of the planting season.Here is the scheduled auction for the month of May:§ Raymond W. Myers Estate Grains Bins, Dryer, Etc.- Ridgeway, IA. Auction opens for bidding on Monday May 22and closes for bidding Thursday June 1at 10:00am CST.Can't make it to the auction to bid in person? Gehling Auction Co. offers live Internet bidding powered by NextLot.com, the world's leading online auction provider. This online bidding platform will not only allow you to bid in real time, but also provide you with real time audio and video, making you feel as if you are actually at the auction yourself. Gehling Auction Co. desires to make bidders as comfortable as possible while bidding online.About Gehling Auction Co.: Gehling Auction Co., founded in 1974, has transformed into one of the top agricultural equipment auction companies in the Midwest. Gehling strongly believes that certain factors contribute to its success, among them – hard work, honesty, and, most importantly, being liked by its clients. Headquartered in Preston, Minnesota, Gehling has attracted a loyal following of buyers from all over the Midwest and Canada. Today, this family-owned operation takes on every auction with the belief that each auction is important, no matter how big or small. For more information, visit gehlingauction.com