Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Numbers Are Shocking
Many veterans are getting help decades later in the form of VA benefits.
The Ruth Moore Act and MST
Before the Ruth Moore Act, veterans had to provide evidence that they were the victim of MST. That was virtually impossible for veterans who chose to come forward with accusations decades later. Some veterans can't produce evidence days after an assault, let alone decades later.
The Ruth Moore Act turned MST disability law on its head. The VA now must accept the veteran's word that the military sexual assault occured. The VA disability laws on MST are much more favorable towards veterans now than in years past.
Veterans who were the victims of MST are eligible for VA disability benefits.
MST Source of Other Problems
Many veterans with MST exerience other problems than just the memories of the traumatic event. Veterans with MST often have problems with anger, depression, anxiety, irritability, headaches, and more.
Veterans who are victims of MST can receive VA disability benefits for MST and also any conditions that are tied to MST. Those conditions will be considered secondary service-connected and are therefore compensable by the VA as well.
Many veterans who were denied previously, are now eligible. These veterans can file new MST disability applications. Veterans who received denials in the last year may have the option to appeal.
