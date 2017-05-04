News By Tag
Wizard World, Bloody-Disgusting.com To Launch Horror Fest In Philadelphia In June
Wizard World Horror Fest To Combine Special Guest Q&As, Film Premieres, Repertory Screenings, Meet & Greets, & More In Conjunction With Wizard World Comic Cons In Select Cities
Programmed by Josh Goldbloom, founder and artistic director of The Awesome Fest, with whom Wizard World has previously collaborated on the Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival and Brad Miska (co-founder of Bloody-Disgusting)
Wizard World Horror Fest weekend all access passes are now available at a cost of $50 at https://wizardworldphiladelphia.frontgatetickets.com/
"The launch of the Wizard World Horror Fest signals a new destination for fans of the genre at many of our Wizard World shows," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President & CEO. "They will have the opportunity to celebrate the great history of horror by meeting some of the all-time greats and viewing classic films, while keeping up with the latest developments and experiencing the fabulous, creative work that is a hallmark of this vibrant entertainment form."
Kicking off on Thursday, June 1st & running through the 4th, the lineup for the first stop, Philadelphia, will include anniversary screenings of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER with special guest Kristy Swanson, THE MONSTER SQUAD with stars Andre Gower & Ryan Lambert, and perhaps the very best screening of A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3: DREAM WARRIORS of all time!
On Saturday, June 3rd at Underground Arts, the festival will host the ultimate DREAM WARRIORS celebration including a live commentary & Q&A with franchise star Heather Langenkamp followed by a very special acoustic show from Don Dokken, lead singer of the iconic rock band Dokken, who performed the infamous hit single "Dream Warriors" on the film's soundtrack. Fans can expect many more surprises & special guests throughout the evening. Tickets for this show are $20 and go on sale at 1 p.m., available by following this link: https://www.ticketfly.com/
The festival will also host the U.S. Premiere of DARK SIGNAL executive produced by Neil Marshall (GAME OF THRONES, THE DESCENT), and the Philadelphia Premieres of SUPER DARK TIMES (straight from its celebrated Tribeca Film Festival screening), FOUND FOOTAGE 3D (winner of the jury prize at Bruce Campbell's Horror Film Festival), & IFC Midnight's 68 KILL starring CRIMINAL MINDS Matthew Gray Gubler, which received its world premiere at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival.
Stay tuned for more screenings, events, special guests and panels which will be announced in the coming days.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
Official Selections:
Single tickets schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 17th. All access badges are on sale now for just $50.
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER (1992)
THE MONSTER SQUAD (1987)
NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3: DREAM WARRIORS (1987)
DARK SIGNAL (2017)
68 KILL (2017)
SUPER DARK TIMES (2017)
FOUND FOOTAGE 3D (2017)
