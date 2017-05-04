News By Tag
Javier Bravo joins CONRIC PR & Marketing as lead web developer
Born in Havana, Cuba, Bravo moved to the United States when he was 10 years old. He is a graduate of Full Sail University's prestigious Digital Arts and Design program and specializes in illustration, 3D modeling and animation, videography, photography and UX/UI (user experience/user interface) design.
"My work reflects who I am as a designer and individual,"
Previously, Bravo was a web developer for a leading advertising agency, where he managed web-related projects including e-blasts, landing pages and websites to achieve the objectives of clients including large automotive companies such as Group One, Morgan Auto Group and Sonic.
Connie Ramos-Williams, president and chief marketing officer of CONRIC PR & Marketing, said, "Javier's unique blend of technical expertise, artistic vision and enthusiasm for clients' success is an asset for our company. He will play an integral role in our rebranding projects that take clients from the 'light bulb' idea stage to an award-winning marketing strategy with brand integrity and optimal user experience."
CONRIC PR & Marketing
Recognized as one of the leading public relations, marketing and advertising agencies in Southwest Florida, CONRIC PR & Marketing was founded by Connie Ramos-Williams in 2007. The award-winning, full-service agency provides strategic brand awareness campaigns, integrated public relations programs, marketing development and consulting services, advertising campaigns, media buys, custom and niche publishing, creative writing and design, digital marketing strategies, website development and crisis communications strategy and implementation. The firm serves clients in many industry sectors including banking, legal, medical, government, not-for- profit, restaurant, manufacturing, construction, building and development, real estate, professional association, hospitality and salon & spa. CONRIC is a recipient of multiple Image Awards from the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association and Golden Image Awards from its statewide chapter, and Charlie Awards from the Florida Magazine Association. For more information, call (239) 690-9840 (tel:(239)%20690-
Conric PR and Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
