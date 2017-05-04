American Hospital Dubai acquires high-tech CT scanner with less radiation dose

Hospital is first in the entire Middle East to buy ground-breaking equipment in bid to deliver best patient care

-- UAE, May 10, 2017 - The American Hospital Dubai has announced that it recently acquired the industry-leading and state-of-the-art computerized tomography (CT) scanner with reduced radiation dose requirements, setting a new record as the first hospital in the entire Middle East region to own the ground-breaking medical equipment.In a landmark move, the hospital purchased the Toshiba Aquilion One Genesis 640-slice CT scanner, the world's first dynamic volume area detector CT system, to add to its list of cutting-edge health equipment. The CT scanner offers 320 detector rows (640 slices) capable of capturing clear images of the entire organs such as the heart and the brain in a single 0.275-second rotation. It also features an advanced image reconstruction technique that results in reduced radiation dose of up to 85 per cent.The acquisition forms part of the hospital's strategic approach to deliver better health and deepen the levels of expertise and care it offers in the UAE and the rest of the Middle East supported by advanced medical infrastructure and one-of-a-kind health facilities.Peter Makowski, CEO, American Hospital Dubai, said: "The American Hospital Dubai's commitment is to offer effective health solutions to our patients to help them live a full life. This entails constant upgrading of our health offerings alongside enhanced competencies of our medical staff. Additionally, improving our facilities in keeping with the standards of the global healthcare industry is as crucial in our drive to deliver effective holistic healthcare services. The intelligent Aquilion One Genesis technology complements our objective to ensure patient safety and deliver superior patient care, both of which are part of the efforts of Dubai, the UAE, and the rest of the region to continuously enhance their respective healthcare systems."The Genesis edition is powered by FIRST, the world's first volumetric Model Based Iterative Reconstruction (MBIR) that is fully integrated into scan protocols. Able to reconstruct a volume scan in just a few minutes, FIRST can be applied in clinical workflows, transforming CT image quality with improved spatial resolution at less dose.The Genesis edition has been designed with a unique flared gantry, providing a wide-open space for better patient experience in addition to excellent image quality with low radiation and contrast dose tailored to each and every patient.