 
News By Tag
* Ahd
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654


American Hospital Dubai acquires high-tech CT scanner with less radiation dose

Hospital is first in the entire Middle East to buy ground-breaking equipment in bid to deliver best patient care
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Ahd

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- UAE, May 10, 2017 - The American Hospital Dubai has announced that it recently acquired the industry-leading and state-of-the-art computerized tomography (CT) scanner with reduced radiation dose requirements, setting a new record as the first hospital in the entire Middle East region to own the ground-breaking medical equipment.

In a landmark move, the hospital purchased the Toshiba Aquilion One Genesis 640-slice CT scanner, the world's first dynamic volume area detector CT system, to add to its list of cutting-edge health equipment. The CT scanner offers 320 detector rows (640 slices) capable of capturing clear images of the entire organs such as the heart and the brain in a single 0.275-second rotation. It also features an advanced image reconstruction technique that results in reduced radiation dose of up to 85 per cent.

The acquisition forms part of the hospital's strategic approach to deliver better health and deepen the levels of expertise and care it offers in the UAE and the rest of the Middle East supported by advanced medical infrastructure and one-of-a-kind health facilities.

Peter Makowski, CEO, American Hospital Dubai, said: "The American Hospital Dubai's commitment is to offer effective health solutions to our patients to help them live a full life. This entails constant upgrading of our health offerings alongside enhanced competencies of our medical staff. Additionally, improving our facilities in keeping with the standards of the global healthcare industry is as crucial in our drive to deliver effective holistic healthcare services. The intelligent Aquilion One Genesis technology complements our objective to ensure patient safety and deliver superior patient care, both of which are part of the efforts of Dubai, the UAE, and the rest of the region to continuously enhance their respective healthcare systems."

The Genesis edition is powered by FIRST, the world's first volumetric Model Based Iterative Reconstruction (MBIR) that is fully integrated into scan protocols.  Able to reconstruct a volume scan in just a few minutes, FIRST can be applied in clinical workflows, transforming CT image quality with improved spatial resolution at less dose.

The Genesis edition has been designed with a unique flared gantry, providing a wide-open space for better patient experience in addition to excellent image quality with low radiation and contrast dose tailored to each and every patient.
End
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
Email:***@orientplanet.com
Posted By:***@orientplanet.com Email Verified
Phone:0097144562888
Tags:Ahd
Industry:Business
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orient Planet News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share