PreludeSys Inks Deal with Med-Legal To Provide On-Demand Services for AWS

 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- PreludeSys, an On-Demand Services company delivering Service-as-a-Service, announced today that they have won a new contract with Med-Legal, LLC.

PreludeSys will offer On-Demand Services for AWS to Med-Legal LLC. Through this model, PreludeSys will provide best practices, recommendations and guidance that will help Med-Legal to leverage its AWS environment. It will also Plan, Design, Secure, Install, Automate, Configure, Monitor and Maintain cloud infrastructure on AWS.

About Med-Legal, LLC:  Med Legal is the industry's most trusted resources for information, intelligence, and insight in evidence discovery, retrieval, review, presentation, transmission, and archival all in a secure, flexible (and HIPPA-compliant) cloud-based ecosystem. Med Legal provides professional and powerful discovery of evidence in litigation, using a proprietary ecosystem that is effective and efficient, delivering content that is concise and complete.

About PreludeSys: Headquartered in Irvine, CA, PreludeSys is an On-Demand Services company delivering Service-as-a-Service. It offers On Demand Services for AWS, Salesforce and .Net. Learn more at http://www.preludesys.com.

Source:Prelude Systems Inc.
Email:***@preludesys.com
Posted By:***@preludesys.com Email Verified
