News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PreludeSys Announces New Client Acquisition
PreludeSys inks deal with Antis Roofing and Waterproofing to provide On-Demand Services for Salesforce
PreludeSys will offer On-Demand Services for Salesforce to Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. Through this model, PreludeSys will implement Salesforce for them and will provide recommendations and guidance that will help Antis to leverage its Salesforce environment. It will also Design, Develop, Integrate and Maintain applications and enhancements on the Salesforce.com platform.
About Antis Roofing and Waterproofing:
About PreludeSys: Headquartered in Irvine, CA, PreludeSys is an On-Demand Services company delivering Service-as-a-
Contact
Selva Pandiyan, AVP, Head - Cloud Practice
***@preludesys.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse