PreludeSys Announces New Client Acquisition

PreludeSys inks deal with Antis Roofing and Waterproofing to provide On-Demand Services for Salesforce
 
IRVINE, Calif. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- PreludeSys, an On-Demand Services company delivering Service-as-a-Service, announced today that they have won a new contract with Antis Roofing and Waterproofing.

PreludeSys will offer On-Demand Services for Salesforce to Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. Through this model, PreludeSys will implement Salesforce for them and will provide recommendations and guidance that will help Antis to leverage its Salesforce environment. It will also Design, Develop, Integrate and Maintain applications and enhancements on the Salesforce.com platform.

About Antis Roofing and Waterproofing: For more than 25 years Antis Roofing & Waterproofing has been serving the roofing needs of Southern California Homeowners Associations, and Multi-Family Communities. They offer roofing, waterproofing, and decking services. Antis is not only one of the most trusted names in the roofing industry, but also a respected leader in community philanthropy, including donating roof installations for every build for Orange County Habitat for Humanity project since 2009.

About PreludeSys: Headquartered in Irvine, CA, PreludeSys is an On-Demand Services company delivering Service-as-a-Service. It offers On Demand Services for Salesforce and AWS. Learn more at http://www.preludesys.com.

Tags:Prelude, Sfdc, Salesforce
Industry:Business
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
