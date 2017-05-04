 
Industry News





Celebrate Mothers' Day with Apollo Rebel's track in SoundCloud

SoundCloud is witnessing engaging traffic in the music gallery of a rising star Apollo Rebel who has dropped a cheerful track "Bikini Bottom" for his fans.
 
 
PHOENIX - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip hop and rap music is widely acclaimed due to the vibrant features of the art from. It is not only a form of art but has given rise to a movement that created a rock-solid identity for the African-American residents. Today hip hop and rap music is the top favorite of   global music lovers especially youths who can connect to this art form. SoundCloud site is the hub of hip hop music as it voices fresh and innovative compositions of aspiring hip hop artists. Like every season, SoundCloud site is focusing on the music gallery of a young and talented stud Apollo Rebel. This hidden talent is redefining the genre with is out of the box tracks. His latest track "Bikini Bottom Trap Anthem" is now streaming in SoundCloud.

Apollo Rebel is a native of Phoenix and his tracks depicts his passion for music and rapping. Although is masters over hip hop and rap music , but his compositions break the monotony of hip hop tracks that are very gritty and aggressive. His hip hop tracks are full of life and cheerful that is perfect for any occasion. Some of his tracks that are creating huge buzz in SoundCloud are- "Jumpman", "Im Coolin" that are beautifully composed with witty lyrics and perfect rhythmic tunes are used to create the magic.

His latest single "Bikini Bottom Trap Anthem" stands out in the crowd because of its uniqueness in blending melodious music tunes with innovative way of rapping. Rebel dedicates this track to celebrate Mothers Day. The USP of this track is the chreerful music beats that sets the mood for celebration. For all those hip hop music fans who want to witness a different up beat hip hop track, register your SoundCloud account and get into the music gallery of Apollo Rebel.

To listen this track, please go through the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/apollo-rebel/bikini-bottom-trap-an...
Source:Music Promotion Club
