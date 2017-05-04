News By Tag
Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP Sponsors 29th Annual CBF Insolvency Conference
The firm has been a long-time supporter of CBF and its annual Insolvency Conference. Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP Co-founding partner, Jeffrey Golden, currently serves as Co-editor of the organization's publication – the California Bankruptcy Journal.
The mission of the California Bankruptcy Forum is to promote and enhance the value of the bankruptcy system and process in the State of California. The organization provides educational support, a structure for communication between the bench and bar and networking between the members, thereby providing better service to the public. The annual convention is the leading conference for bankruptcy insolvency professionals.
More information about the conference can be found here: https://www.calbf.org/
About Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP
Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP combines the sophistication, experience and scholastic excellence of a large law firm with the efficient, high-energy, hands-on attitude and focus of a highly-specialized boutique.
More information can be found at http://www.lwgfllp.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
