Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP Sponsors 29th Annual CBF Insolvency Conference

Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP

Contact

Sara Van Dusen

***@sarasource.com Sara Van Dusen

End

-- Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the California Bankruptcy Forum's (CBF) 29Annual Insolvency Conference being held at the Loews San Diego Resort this May.The firm has been a long-time supporter of CBF and its annual Insolvency Conference. Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP Co-founding partner, Jeffrey Golden, currently serves as Co-editor of the organization's publication – the California Bankruptcy Journal.The mission of the California Bankruptcy Forum is to promote and enhance the value of the bankruptcy system and process in the State of California. The organization provides educational support, a structure for communication between the bench and bar and networking between the members, thereby providing better service to the public. The annual convention is the leading conference for bankruptcy insolvency professionals.More information about the conference can be found here: https://www.calbf.org/ 2017conf.htm (https://www.calbf.org/2017conf.htm)Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP combines the sophistication, experience and scholastic excellence of a large law firm with the efficient, high-energy, hands-on attitude and focus of a highly-specialized boutique.More information can be found at http://www.lwgfllp.com/