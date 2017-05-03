 
News By Tag
* WIFF
* Film Festival
* Call For Films
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Dates Announced For 12th Annual Women's Int'l Film & Arts Festival-Call For Entries Now Open

 
 
Women's International Film & Arts Festival
Women's International Film & Arts Festival
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
WIFF
Film Festival
Call For Films

Industry:
Movies

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

MIAMI - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Women's International Film & Arts Festival (WIFF) today announced that its 12th Annual Festival and Conference will take place November 29-December 3, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Twice awarded as South Florida's Best Film Festival by the Miami New Times Newspaper, WIFF 2017 will include the screening of more than 30 films, a two-day conference, a fundraising gala, an awards brunch and more.

"We're really excited to have reached our 12th year of supporting and empowering women artists around the world.  As women galvanize across the globe for economic, social and political equality, WIFF continues to be a leading voice for women in film, tv and entertainment," said Yvonne McCormack-Lyons, Founder and President.

WIFF is currently accepting submissions in two main categories, US Fem-Cinema, for women from or living in the United States and World She-view for women who come from other countries.  Filmmakers may enter feature length (50 minutes or longer) narrative/dramatic films or feature length documentaries.  The Festival will also accept dramatic shorts and short documentary films (films 49 minutes or less).  Animated films are also accepted.

Filmmakers can submit their films to:  Festival Programmer, Women's International Film Festival, PO Box 460577, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33346 or logo onto www.womensfilmfest.comwhere they can view online submission information and complete submission rules for the 2017 Festival.  Submission deadlines and processing fees are:  Early Submission Deadline: June 30, 2017, $40 features and $30 shorts; Official Submission Deadline, July 31, 2017 $55 features and $45 short films; and Late Deadline, August 31, 2017 $75 for feature films, and $65 for short films.

About WIFF
The Women's International Film & Arts Festival and Conference is the leading annual international cultural event addressing the issues of women in the film and entertainment industry. The annual event, the Reel Girls: Real WomenTM media literacy and filmmaking project for teen girls and year-long programs feature films, workshops, visual and performing arts, produced by or about women.

For more information about the Women's International Film & Arts Festival, media professionals may email news@womensfilmfest.com or call 954.566.2712.

Contact
A Better Concept PR
***@abetterconcept.com
End
Source:The Women's International Film & Arts Festival
Email:***@abetterconcept.com Email Verified
Tags:WIFF, Film Festival, Call For Films
Industry:Movies
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
A Better Concept PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share