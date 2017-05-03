News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dates Announced For 12th Annual Women's Int'l Film & Arts Festival-Call For Entries Now Open
Twice awarded as South Florida's Best Film Festival by the Miami New Times Newspaper, WIFF 2017 will include the screening of more than 30 films, a two-day conference, a fundraising gala, an awards brunch and more.
"We're really excited to have reached our 12th year of supporting and empowering women artists around the world. As women galvanize across the globe for economic, social and political equality, WIFF continues to be a leading voice for women in film, tv and entertainment,"
WIFF is currently accepting submissions in two main categories, US Fem-Cinema, for women from or living in the United States and World She-view for women who come from other countries. Filmmakers may enter feature length (50 minutes or longer) narrative/dramatic films or feature length documentaries. The Festival will also accept dramatic shorts and short documentary films (films 49 minutes or less). Animated films are also accepted.
Filmmakers can submit their films to: Festival Programmer, Women's International Film Festival, PO Box 460577, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33346 or logo onto www.womensfilmfest.comwhere they can view online submission information and complete submission rules for the 2017 Festival. Submission deadlines and processing fees are: Early Submission Deadline: June 30, 2017, $40 features and $30 shorts; Official Submission Deadline, July 31, 2017 $55 features and $45 short films; and Late Deadline, August 31, 2017 $75 for feature films, and $65 for short films.
About WIFF
The Women's International Film & Arts Festival and Conference is the leading annual international cultural event addressing the issues of women in the film and entertainment industry. The annual event, the Reel Girls: Real WomenTM media literacy and filmmaking project for teen girls and year-long programs feature films, workshops, visual and performing arts, produced by or about women.
For more information about the Women's International Film & Arts Festival, media professionals may email news@womensfilmfest.com or call 954.566.2712.
Contact
A Better Concept PR
***@abetterconcept.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse