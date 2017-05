Tinderbox Consulting Proudly Sponsors TEDxSpokane 2017

Spread the Word

-- Local marketing and sales consulting firm Tinderbox Consulting has signed on to be one of the "Growth Partners" for this year's TEDxSpokane event. Tinderbox will be trading its services in-kind for recognition as a partner for the main TEDxSpokane event this October, and the exciting events leading up to the main TEDxSpokane event.Josh King, owner and founder of Tinderbox Consulting, notes "We see this partnership as an awesome opportunity to help a great organization do what it does best -- but better. TEDxSpokane is already an event that draws in all kinds of people from the Spokane community and collects them around new, inspiring, visionary ideas and discussions. Tinderbox Consulting is honored to help foster that innovative spirit, and create an even larger community around these talks."Tinderbox Consulting is a small business in Spokane with one goal: to help small business owners challenge the traditional way of running and marketing a small business. From startups to household names around the NW, Tinderbox works with a variety of clients on sales, marketing, social media, and business development, striving to leave each client better than they found them. For more information about Tinderbox Consulting, contact Josh King at josh@tinderboxconsultant.com , or visit the website at www.tinderboxconsultant.com TEDxSpokane will host its main event this October, but there are exciting events in the works in the meantime, from live auditions, to speaker meet-and-greets. For more information about TEDxSpokane, contact MacKenzie Crittenden at macKenzie.crittenden@sgs.org, or visit the website www.tedxspokane.com.