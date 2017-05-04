News By Tag
TMG to Support Louisville Water Company's Transition to Oracle Utilities WAM Solution Version 2
The Louisville Board of Water Works approved the two-phase project on December 28, 2016. The project will first focus on implementing the Oracle Utilities solution in their Water Production and Facilities areas, and then in Water Distribution. Louisville's goals include managing its crews, work and other resources more effectively and efficiently;
TMG Consulting has a history of assisting Louisville Water with the planning and selection of its System Integrator for Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing, Oracle Utilities Mobile Workforce Management, and most recently Oracle Utilities Work and Asset Management version 2. In May 2016, TMG provided implementation support services for Customer Care and Billing and Mobile Workforce Management, a project that earned the utility CS Week's 'Expanding Excellence Award' for Best CIS Implementation, Level II.
TMG's implementation support services include expert augmentation of critical, specialized internal roles during enterprise IT system implementations. Moreover, TMG has proven its ability to keep suppliers and internal team members on track through project oversight. TMG will continue to support Louisville Water's work asset management implementation by providing quality assurance oversight, organizational change management expertise, internal project management, and functional and technical support.
"It is an honor to be retained by Louisville Water Company as a long-term, trusted partner for both advisory and implementation support services. We have helped the utility through its journey - from application planning to the successful implementation of systems that are transforming their business," said Mario Bauer, CEO of TMG Consulting.
Dan Byrnes, Group Vice President of Product Development for Oracle Utilities, said, "We are very happy to see Louisville Water expanding their Oracle Utilities solution footprint to include the next generation Oracle Utilities Work and Asset Management solution and are pleased to have TMG in place to facilitate a successful implementation and launch of the new system."
"We are confident that Oracle Utilities and our selected partners, TMG Consulting and EY, will configure and implement the solution to meet our Asset Management requirements and will bring this solution to a successful completion,"
About TMG Consulting
TMG Consulting is the leading provider of comprehensive consulting and research services that support the lifecycle of utility enterprise IT and edge systems.
Since 1992, more than 275 utility companies have trusted us with planning, justification, acquisition, implementation and support for mission-critical projects.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/
