Career Step Nationally Endorsed on The Dave Ramsey Show Since 2015
Career Step is proud to announce that its career-focused online training has been endorsed on The Dave Ramsey Show since 2015.
"We are honored to have The Dave Ramsey Show endorse our company," said Career Step President and CEO Steve Tober. "Our online educational and career training programs are a terrific path to providing a more secure financial future for our students and their families. Our low tuition combined with up-to-date training in the fastest growing sectors in the healthcare industry give our students the potential to graduate debt free and be immediately employable."
For 20 years Dave Ramsey has helped callers with their financial questions and concerns on his nationally syndicated radio talk show. He also shares his wisdom through live events, entrepreneur leadership, and his many publications—
Dave's national endorsement of Career Step is derived from a shared set of ideals. Career Step focuses on helping students graduate debt free, offering affordable tuition rates in line with career earning potential. By teaching the real-world skills employers require, students are able to find a job and start working immediately following the completion of their program. Career Step is also included on Dave Recommends (https://www.daveramsey.com/
"We are and always have been committed to student success," said Career Step Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Ewer. "Our educational programs are offered completely online, so students can study with the flexibility that fits their lives. We provide significant support, so students get the help they need when they need it. This low cost and results-oriented investment aligns well with Dave Ramsey's values, making our relationship a perfect fit. We are passionate about affordable education and are thrilled to team up with The Dave Ramsey Show to highlight that message."
Career Step has been offering career-focused programs for over 25 years in healthcare, administration and technology. All training is offered entirely online, allowing students to pursue self-paced learning. Each course prepares a student for a specific career field—such as medical transcription, medical coding and billing, or medical assisting—with tuition rates ranging from $2,000 to $3,499 per program.
Listen to The Dave Ramsey Show to hear the national endorsement of Career Step. More information can also be found at CareerStep.com/
About Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?
