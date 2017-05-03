News By Tag
New White Paper by MedHQ Streamlines Physician Credentialing
Top four challenges inherent in credentialing are decoded; bringing order and structure to the process
A leading provider of human resources, accounting, and back-ofﬁce administrative services focused specifically on the ASC market, MedHQ helps centers improve revenue, lower costs, and take time-consuming tasks off the plates of administrators, allowing them to focus on the high-value priorities of running and managing surgery centers.
"The process of physician credentialing is very exacting work, and it is critically important," says MedHQ CEO Tom Jacobs. "Every day, patients are putting their lives in the hands of their doctors, and credentialing is a key element of the accountability that comes with a physician's job and an ASC's responsibility. Our new white paper leverages our experience to share steps leaders can take to overcome credentialing challenges."
MedHQ's HR/Medical Staff Services Consultant Laura Gifford helps physician organizations nationwide navigate the credentialing process. "Proper credentialing is vital to the success of an ASC," Gifford says, "for instance, Medicare requires the right credentialing of physicians as a condition of reimbursement. It is also a critical element in meeting the reporting, audit and accreditation requirements of The Joint Commission."
Gifford uses her deep expertise as she addresses the four challenges inherent in physician credentialing including the initial credentialing process, securing peer references, documenting a physician's work history, and keeping credentials current.
For surgery centers, the key to success with physician credentialing lies in the diligent surfacing of required details, followed by careful tracking as those details evolve and change. In addition to continually tracking and updating credentials throughout the year, Gifford recommends engaging an outside expert to audit centers' credentials records periodically. This assurance helps prepare the center for The Joint Commission Survey or accreditation review.
ASC leadership interested in more tips and recommendations for streamlining the physician credentialing process can download the full white paper here (http://medhq.net/
About MedHQ
MedHQ is the only HR, Finance and Accounting business services company that specializes in the ASC market. MedHQ was launched in 2003 to help centers improve revenue, lower costs, and take time-consuming tasks off the plates of administrators, allowing them to focus on the high-value priorities of running and managing surgery centers.
