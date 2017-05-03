A1 Experience In Every Way For Cleveland Couple

Journey of their new residential home to Hazelgrove Residential Park featuring in BBC1's A1: Britain's longest road programme, on 9-10 May

-- Little did Chris and Bev Pope realise when they decided to go for a coffee in the attractive Victorian seaside town of Saltburn-by-the-Sea that their lifestyle was about to change, or for that matter, that they were about to feature nationwide on the BBC.An advertisement for a residential home just up the hill at Tingdene's Hazelgrove Park piqued their interest. The couple were living in a three-bedroom house but the children had grown up and left and they were looking for a change of pace and environment. "We visited the park that day," Bev recalls, "and found we could buy a new residential home. When we looked around the show home that did it really; the next day we put a deposit on our plot in Hazelgrove Park, located right alongside the woods."Bev and Chris made the trip down the A1 to Tingdene's National Visitor Centre, an undercover 1400m2 exhibition space in which buyers can take their time choosing options. Bev explains: "We stayed overnight because there are big decisions to make when selecting everything that is going into your house. It was a great experience – we loved doing it."At this point they had no idea though that their residential home would become the focus of so much national interest when it retraced their own journey along the A1 in November."We got into discussions with independent television production company, True North, who were about to film the first series of BBC1's A1: Britain's Longest Road, Tingdene Park's sales director Ian Collier explains. "We manage around 80-100 deliveries of new residential homes from our sister company, Tingdene Homes, to our parks in a typical year. Some of those travel parts of the A1 – but none as far as homes destined for a jewel in our crown – Hazelgrove Park – framed by the North Yorkshire Moors on the one side and an unbroken 36-mile stretch of beach on the other. The timing was perfect to be able to show what is involved when a residential home is transported from the factory to its new owners."The television crew came in the night before the move to film Mr and Mrs Pope's 40ft by 20ft Tingdene Barnwell home being loaded onto the two specialist transporters. They were up again in the early hours of the morning to follow the progress of our transport partner, Titans Siting and Transport, along the A1, before finally recording Jason Wainwright and his team as they were locating the home on its plot.""Bev continues: It's not every day that your house moves up the A1! We were both there to see it arrive. We moved in the following month and our home is wonderful, being all on one level. Everything is new, clean and easy to maintain. We're in a lovely position and the sea is just down the road. Saltburn is beautiful and the coastline is lovely. We wanted to be in a community where everything was handy and you can just walk into town – we love it.""It was a speculative visit along the A1 that first brought the Tingdene team to Hazelgrove Park," Ian concludes. Since acquiring the site we've completely redeveloped it as a unique residential park and opened more plots so that others can enjoy the outstanding beauty of the area here at Saltburn. Hats off to the BBC for celebrating this most iconic of British roads as the A1, and the people that work on it, continue to serve everyone in so many ways."