"Feedback Edited" Will Capture Your Heart By Artist Hot Dizzy
All music devotees wait for new tracks to arrive at their famous audio site SoundCloud. This month too Hot Dizzy drops his track "Feedback Edited" on SoundCloud.
"Feedback Edited" is about his life and he tells his story of drug taking to employment. Hot Dizzy himself has said "Music's gotten me through some tough times in my life. I want to return the favor, and get out my message". Hot Dizzy lost one of his favorite friend and became sad, so he revived himself through his talent of song making. Hip hop music is gathering huge acclaim for its irresistible beat and Hot Dizzy in his "Feedback Edited "makes upbeat sound which is really breathtaking. The slow crunches and the tone of voice will really make your day. The cumulative use of the drum, keyboard will entertain you anyway. Every song of Hot Dizzy has the traumatic situation which he has one or the other way has gone through. Some of his tracks that are on SoundCloud are "Feedback Explicit","Sleepin On Me","Fake Nigga" etc.
Hot Dizzy is on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter and get this famous artist also on SoundCloud with his new creation and that is "Feedback Edited". In the song he states of his desire to become rich without any obstacles and want to come out of his hardship. The lyric is very simple and the instrumentation will mesmerize you. You will feel as if you are in the seventh heaven, so to get hold of this astonishing talent, tune into SoundCloud.
To listen the music, Please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
