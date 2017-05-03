 
Dates of Selection Process for five campuses of ICFAI Business is announced

Selection process for five campuses of ICFAI Business School will be conducted on 20th May 2017.
 
 
BENGALURU, India - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Selection process for five campuses of ICFAI Business School will be conducted on 20th May 2017.  The five campuses are IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bangalore, IBS Dehradun, IBS Kolkata and IBS Jaipur. Selection process is comprised of Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD & PI). Marks will be allotted to students on basis of their performance. Students who are looking to make career in field of management can apply for five campuses of ICFAI Business School and get ready to face Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD & PI). Those who all ready have applied to ICFAI Business School can contact their counselor for more details about Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD & PI).
To apply for remaining five campuses click here (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/PGPM2017/registration/).

ICFAI Business School since its inception had made a mark in field of management studies. It is counted among leading Business Schools in India. Talking about CASE Based learning or Soft Skills development, ICFAI Business School is always delivering the best in industry.

Success story of ICFAI Business School can be determined by its alumni strength which is above 40,000.

While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School, about advantages of studying at ICFAI Business School, he said, "Students at IBS have the advantage of developing a cross-functional knowledge base, with good synthesis of Indian and International perspectives."

About ICFAI Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8
