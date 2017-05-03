News By Tag
Dates of Selection Process for five campuses of ICFAI Business is announced
Selection process for five campuses of ICFAI Business School will be conducted on 20th May 2017.
To apply for remaining five campuses click here (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School since its inception had made a mark in field of management studies. It is counted among leading Business Schools in India. Talking about CASE Based learning or Soft Skills development, ICFAI Business School is always delivering the best in industry.
Success story of ICFAI Business School can be determined by its alumni strength which is above 40,000.
While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School, about advantages of studying at ICFAI Business School, he said, "Students at IBS have the advantage of developing a cross-functional knowledge base, with good synthesis of Indian and International perspectives."
About ICFAI Business School
ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
