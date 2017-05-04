Country(s)
SpiceRoads Cycle Tours Updates its Brand Identity
SpiceRoads, a premier niche cycling touring operator, unveiled a new evolution of its brand, including a website relaunch. It was announced today.
A significant aspect of the new SpiceRoads Cycling brand is the inclusion of cycling sub-brands, or distinctive segmentation within its line of cycle touring products.
Already known for their pioneering ethos and superior operations throughout Southeast Asia, the refined product segmentation will enable SpiceRoads to increasingly stand out as market specialists in cycling holidays.
The new product segmentation focuses on 5 cycling sub-brands:
1. Touring: Classic bicycle touring in exciting and emerging destinations
2. Road: Challenging road cycling for cyclists who want to push their limits in exciting locations
3. Epic: incredible stories, unique expeditions, remote locations and rare cultural encounters
4. Trails: Wild, single track adventures through jungles, mountains, and more
5. Excursions: Short and day trips that explore a new city or destination by bicycle
"At SpiceRoads we believe the best way to travel is by bike, but there are so many ways to experience a country on two wheels," says Daniel Moylan, Managing Director of SpiceRoads Cycling. "Rather than bridge the gap between cycling preferences, our brand will showcase each style as an entity of its own. Our growing product portfolio already supports the needs of all types of cyclists and our branding will now clearly communicate this."
The brand reveal is accompanied by the launch of a website with an updated look and feel, along with increased functionality.
"Today's consumer demands a seamless digital experience, and travel consumers are no exception. The new responsive website allows users to view, search, and book cycling tours on any device," says Moylan.
View the new brand at www.spiceroads.com
For more information, please contact Sally Phipps, sally@spiceroads.com
