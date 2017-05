SpiceRoads Cycle Tours Updates its Brand Identity

SpiceRoads, a premier niche cycling touring operator, unveiled a new evolution of its brand, including a website relaunch. It was announced today.

-- Following nearly 20 years of product expansion, SpiceRoads' range of worldwide cycling tours has commanded an updated brand identity. The new identity includes a new logo and look, along with a new slogan and name update. SpiceRoads Cycle Tours is nowA significant aspect of the new SpiceRoads Cycling brand is the inclusion of cycling sub-brands, or distinctive segmentation within its line of cycle touring products.Already known for their pioneering ethos and superior operations throughout Southeast Asia, the refined product segmentation will enable SpiceRoads to increasingly stand out as market specialists in cycling holidays.The new product segmentation focuses on 5 cycling sub-brands:1.: Classic bicycle touring in exciting and emerging destinations2.: Challenging road cycling for cyclists who want to push their limits in exciting locations3.: incredible stories, unique expeditions, remote locations and rare cultural encounters4.: Wild, single track adventures through jungles, mountains, and more5.: Short and day trips that explore a new city or destination by bicycle" says Daniel Moylan, Managing Director of SpiceRoads Cycling. "The brand reveal is accompanied by the launch of a website with an updated look and feel, along with increased functionality." says Moylan.View the new brand at www.spiceroads.com For more information, please contact Sally Phipps, sally@spiceroads.com