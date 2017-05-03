 
Industry News





SSC CPO Sub Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) 2017

SSC SI and ASI Daily Practice Papers
MEERUT, India - May 9, 2017

Get online ssc si and asi exam practice papers on discounted price at vidya prakashan website


Revise the entire syllabus with SSC Sub Inspector exam books from Vidya Prakashan.

A wide range of SSC Daily Practice Papers are available with Vidya Prakashan for different exams such as Delhi police sub inspector, CAPFs sub inspector, CISF assistant sub inspector and NCB intelligence officer examinations. SSC sub inspector exam books are based on the prescribed syllabus enabling the students to revise easily the whole of the syllabus and they may get friendly with the current examination pattern as well. The solved papers are given along with the solutions and hints to help the students during individual study.

