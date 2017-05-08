 
Jenn Gotzon Chandler wins Best Actress at Christian Oscars

International Christian Film Festival nominated Jenn Gotzon Best Actress in Feature for "Saving Faith" distributed by Lionsgate, Awarded Best Actress in Short "The Sacred Eternal" airing on Uplift Network and Won Runner Up Best Film for "Unbridled."
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- International Christian Film Festival (ICFF) aka Christian Oscars gave Jenn Gotzon Chandler the Best Actress Award in "The Sacred Eternal" airing on Upliftv Network, Direct TV Channel 379. The Award was Best Actress in a Short Film Category.

Acceptance Speech at www.youtube.com/c/2actors

"While filming The Sacred Eternal, my soul was broken from recent loss. Jesus appeared to me and walked with me in the high mountains of Utah where we filmed. I felt Jesus hold my hand and twirl me. The tears you see on-screen was from this time of healing preparing my heart for my future husband Jim E. Chandler. God heals the broken. We hope you enjoy the series "The Sacred Eternal." explains Jenn Gotzon Chandler.

"Saving Faith" stars the newlyweds Jenn Gotzon Chandler and Jim E. Chandler as the love interests and is about Faith Scott (Gotzon Chandler) saving her family's local small town movie theater. The movie "Saving Faith" will be distributed by Lionsgate this summer 2017. The movie directed by Chip Rossetti, produced by Rossetti, Matthew Ulm and Donna Botts, also stars Donny Richmond, ICFF nominated Best Actor, Henry Cho, ICFF nominated Best Supporting actor, Jenn Gotzon nominated Best Actress.

"Unbridled" produced by Jerry and Christy McGlothlin and feature film directorial debut by John David Ware took home Best Feature Film 2nd Place at the world's largest Christian Film Festival, International Christian Film Festival. Jenn Gotzon Chandler plays a supporting lead role based on the true inspiration behind helping girls find healing through natural horsemanship. www.unbridledmovie.com

International Christian Film Festival nominated Jenn Gotzon in Best Actress in Feature Film in 2015 for "The Good Book" directed by Sharon Wilharm which won Best Inspirational Film.

In 2016, at ICFF, Jenn Gotzon was nominated best actress for "God's Country" and won audience choice award for 2016 for "Love Different" directed by Anthony Hackett.


Jenn Gotzon Chandler and Jim E. Chandler are in production on a hilarious classic family Christmas comedy "The Farmer and The Belle" distributed by Sony will release in theaters Thanksgiving 2018. Like them on facebook: www.facebook.com/thefarmerandthebelle.christmascomedymovie

Jenn Gotzon Chandler's acceptance speech winning Best Actress (short film category) at the Christian Oscars can be found here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pt8phx0RCLk&t=5s



Jenn Gotzon Chandler and Jim E Chandler's Acting Reel as a Married Couple:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3M_Wj8-siCY


Any questions, contact SDI Entertainment sdi.entertainment.pr@gmail.com

