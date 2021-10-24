Horse in Pink Pajamas to Inspire #InnerBeauty at NYC World Premiere "SAVING SANTALAND" on Nov 9

Regal Cinema on Tues. Nov. 9 - Red Carpet to host Celebrities, Luxury Brands, ie. to Save Hometown Theaters through a New Christmas Tradition Re-Releasing 2020's Best Seller Family, Christmas Comedy Movie "The Farmer and The Belle: SAVING SANTALAND."

By: SDI Entertainment