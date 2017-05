CSA Medical Announces Presentations of truFreeze® Clinical Studies at Digestive Disease Week

TrueFreeze Spray Cryotherapy catheter

-- CSA Medical today announced new clinical data related to its truFreezeSpray Cryotherapy (SCT) system to be presented in a series of oral and poster presentations at Digestive Disease Week(DDW) 2017 in Chicago, Illinois."The variety of truFreeze Liquid Nitrogen Spray Cryotherapy abstract topics presented at DDW demonstrates the importance of truFreeze in a broad range of malignant or benign esophageal lesions. Patient preference and tolerability of truFreeze is increasingly important as clinicians consider ablation options for Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer," remarked Ellen Sheets, M.D., CEO and President of CSA Medical. "By utilizing truFreeze, a physician is able to ablate the patient's specific condition with the appropriate amount of cryogen. truFreeze is able to achieve colder spray temperatures than any other cryogen treatment, providing the ideal depth of ablation to result in benign and malignant cell death.The schedule for the clinical symposium and posters related to truFreezeSpray Cryotherapy is presented below:Clinical Symposium – Sp360Presenter: John Dumot, MD, Ahuja Hospital, University of Cleveland Health SystemPosters - 12:00 – 2:00 pm - South Hall, McCormick PlaceSession 9015, Tu1156 -Investigators:Kavel Visrodia, Akhil Nehra, Liam Zakko, Daniel Chan, Cadman Leggett, Michele Johnson, Prasad Iyer, Lori Lutzke, Kenneth WangSession 9015, poster Tu1158 -Investigators:Fariha Ramay, Bruce D. GreenwaldSession 9015, poster Tu1160 -Investigators:Sanjeev Solomon, Arvind Julius Trindade, Shivangi Kothari, Vivek Kaul, Sumant Inamdar, Peter Stein, Viviana Alejandra Rodriquez, Krystle Bittner, Alvin M. Zfass, George SmallfieldSession 9015, poster Tu1166 -Investigators:Swathi Eluri, Cary C. Cotton, Vivek Kaul, Virendra Joshi, Brenda J. Hoffman, Nicholas J. ShaheenSession 9020, poster Tu1256 -Investigators:Ravi Prakash, Toufic Kachaamy, Michele Ambrosius, Tess Magat, Joon Soo Shin, Digant Gupta, Pankaj G. VashiCSA Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures a proprietary interventional spray cryotherapy technology platform utilizing unique properties of liquid nitrogen spray delivered by a software driven device with specialty catheters that enable delivery of spray cryogen inside the body to flash freeze and destroy unwanted tissue allowing for a rejuvenative pattern of healing. CSA manufactures and distributes this technology in the USA as the truFreezesystem which is currently used to ablate unwanted benign and malignant tissue.To learn more about our technology, please visit www.csamedical.com truFreeze is a registered trademark of CSA Medical, Inc.