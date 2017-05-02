 

May 2017
CSA Medical Announces Presentations of truFreeze® Clinical Studies at Digestive Disease Week

 
TrueFreeze Spray Cryotherapy catheter
BOSTON - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- CSA Medical today announced new clinical data related to its truFreeze® Spray Cryotherapy (SCT) system to be presented in a series of oral and poster presentations at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

"The variety of truFreeze Liquid Nitrogen Spray Cryotherapy abstract topics presented at DDW demonstrates the importance of truFreeze in a broad range of malignant or benign esophageal lesions. Patient preference and tolerability of truFreeze is increasingly important as clinicians consider ablation options for Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer," remarked Ellen Sheets, M.D., CEO and President of CSA Medical.  "By utilizing truFreeze, a physician is able to ablate the patient's specific condition with the appropriate amount of cryogen.  truFreeze is able to achieve colder spray temperatures than any other cryogen treatment, providing the ideal depth of ablation to result in benign and malignant cell death.

The schedule for the clinical symposium and posters related to truFreeze® Spray Cryotherapy is presented below:

Sunday, May 7
Clinical Symposium – Sp360 - Ablation for Barrett's:  RFA, Cryo or Both?
Presenter:  John Dumot, MD, Ahuja Hospital, University of Cleveland Health System

Tuesday, May 9
Posters - 12:00 – 2:00 pm - South Hall, McCormick Place

Session 9015, Tu1156 - Long-Term Outcomes of Patients with Barrett's Esophagus Non-Responsive to Radiofrequency Ablation
Investigators:  Kavel Visrodia, Akhil Nehra, Liam Zakko, Daniel Chan, Cadman Leggett, Michele Johnson, Prasad Iyer, Lori Lutzke, Kenneth Wang

Session 9015, poster Tu1158 - Significance of Positive Lateral and/or Deep Margins Following Endoscopic Resection and Liquid Nitrogen Spray Cryotherapy in pT1 Esophageal Adenocarcinoma
Investigators:  Fariha Ramay, Bruce D. Greenwald

Session 9015, poster Tu1160 - Evaluation of Pain and Dysphagia in Patients Undergoing Cryoablation or Radiofrequency Ablation for Barrett's Esophagus: A Prospective Multicenter Assessment
Investigators:  Sanjeev Solomon, Arvind Julius Trindade, Shivangi Kothari, Vivek Kaul, Sumant Inamdar, Peter Stein, Viviana Alejandra Rodriquez, Krystle Bittner, Alvin M. Zfass, George Smallfield

Session 9015, poster Tu1166 - Liquid Nitrogen Spray Cryotherapy Effectively Eradicates Barrett's Esophagus Irrespective of Severity of Baseline Histology: Results of a U.S. Multicenter Registry
Investigators:  Swathi Eluri, Cary C. Cotton, Vivek Kaul, Virendra Joshi, Brenda J. Hoffman, Nicholas J. Shaheen

Session 9020, poster Tu1256 - Impact of Liquid Nitrogen Endoscopic Spray Cryotherapy on Overall Survival in Metastatic Esophageal Cancer
Investigators:  Ravi Prakash, Toufic Kachaamy, Michele Ambrosius, Tess Magat, Joon Soo Shin, Digant Gupta, Pankaj G. Vashi

About CSA Medical
CSA Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures a proprietary interventional spray cryotherapy technology platform utilizing unique properties of liquid nitrogen spray delivered by a software driven device with specialty catheters that enable delivery of spray cryogen inside the body to flash freeze and destroy unwanted tissue allowing for a rejuvenative pattern of healing. CSA manufactures and distributes this technology in the USA as the truFreeze® system which is currently used to ablate unwanted benign and malignant tissue.

To learn more about our technology, please visit www.csamedical.com.

truFreeze is a registered trademark of CSA Medical, Inc.

Media Contact
Amy Sarli
781-538-4779
***@csamedical.com

