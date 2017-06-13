Country(s)
CSA Medical Appoints Jean Bjerke, Vice President of Marketing
BOSTON - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- CSA Medical, Inc, has appointed Jean Bjerke, MBA as Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Ms. Bjerke will have the responsibility of developing and implementing the strategic marketing approach for the company's product lines. For the truFreeze® System, Jean will focus on the coming catheter and disposable updates that will be released in the next few months as well as anticipated regulatory updates to the truFreeze label. Additionally, Jean will lead the strategic development plan for CSA Medical's RejuvenAir® System that is currently in clinical trials in the EU, UK and Canada.
Ms. Bjerke brings to CSA Medical more than 25 years of experience within the medical device industry. Prior to joining CSA Medical, she served as Vice President of Marketing at Anika Therapeutics, Inc., where she was responsible for developing and implementing global marketing strategic and tactical programs in addition to executing and integrating external and internal innovation to broaden and enhance the portfolio of products. Previously she held sales and marketing positions at Johnson & Johnson and Smith & Nephew. Ms. Bjerke earned her MBA from Saint Louis University, and holds a Bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in economics. "Jean's commercial background in orthopedic surgical devices both in the US and abroad as well as prior sales experience will serve her well in her new role at CSA Medical," says Ellen Sheets, MD, CEO/President CSA Medical. "We are delighted to have her join us."
In regards to her new appointment, Ms. Bjerke notes CSA Medical's products can be life changing and life extending for patients. "I am honored to join a company such as CSA Medical whose main focus is to improve patients' lives using its platform Spray Cryotherapy technology. CSA Medical as a corporation is focused on and driven in their research & development and in their pre and post market clinical goals. I am excited to be a part of the team and to bring my strong sales and marketing experience to assist in the company's future growth."
About CSA Medical
CSA Medical, Inc. is a leader in proprietary interventional spray cryotherapy technology that enables the delivery of liquid nitrogen spray cryogen inside the body to flash freeze and destroy unwanted tissue allowing for a rejuvenative pattern of healing. CSA Medical manufactures and distributes the truFreeze System in the USA, which is currently used to ablate benign (e.g. Barrett's Esophagus with high grade dysplasia) and malignant lesions. CSA Medical is developing the RejuvenAir System for the treatment of Chronic Bronchitis.
To learn more about our technology, please visit http://csamedical.com/
truFreeze and RejuvenAir are a registered trademarks of CSA Medical, Inc.
The RejuvenAir System is currently under clinical investigation and is not commercially available.
