News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CTM Expands NYC Visitor Media Network with Downtown Alliance Partnership
Starting May 10th, 2017, CTM will distribute NYC content to The Downtown Alliance's 3 Outdoor Information displays as well as their Information Center at Pier A. The Information Center will also host two CTM Digital Touch Screens and a visitor information display serviced by CTM Media Group. All 3 Outdoor carts are located in extremely high volume tourist areas, the base of One World Trade Center, Pier A and Bowling Green.
Laura Miller, CTM's NYC sales manager says "This partnership with the Downtown Alliance is so exciting. It expands our Outdoor Network, which currently includes 34th St. Partnership, Grand Central Partnership and Times Square. We look forward to providing our clients visitor information to thousands of vibrant downtown tourists and visitors as well as interacting with them through our award-winning digital touch screen network."
"Lower Manhattan welcomes close to 15 million tourists a year," said Downtown Alliance President Jessica Lappin. "Raising the visibility of our local businesses and attractions is one of our top priorities, and our ongoing partnership with CTM helps us make exploration of our neighborhood easy for everyone."
For questions regarding CTM's visitor marketing services or to take advantage or CTM's NYC advertising opportunities call Laura Miller at 917-338-2264 or email laura@ctmmedia.com or visit www.ctmmediagroup.com
About CTM Media Group
CTM Media Group Inc. is owned and operated by IDW Media Holdings Inc. ( OTC Pink Markets: IDWM). CTM Media Group Inc. is one of North America's largest distributors of visitor information. With a comprehensive visitor out-of-home network encompassing 18,000 information centers and 440 award-winning touch screen displays, CTM influences visitors when they are on their way or have arrived at their destination. Set in major visitor markets, CTM's visitor out of home network includes information displays at hotels, attractions, convention centers, transportation centers, sport shops, colleges and universities. For additional information visit http://www.ctmmediagroup.com
Contact
CTM Media Group
***@ctmmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse