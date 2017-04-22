Murder in the Capitol rotunda in this rollicking Alexa Williams mystery

Sunbury Press has released "Dead of Spring," Sherry Knowlton's third installment of Alexa Williams thrillers.

Dead of Spring

Sunbury Press has released, Sherry Knowlton's third installment of Alexa Williams thrillers.When a beloved state senator plunges to his death at Alexa Williams' feet in the Capitol Rotunda, the authorities suspect suicide. Although the powerful chair of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee was at the center of a controversial new bill to expand hydraulic fracturing, he was also rumored to be ill. Shaken, Alexa tries to move past the disturbing incident by concentrating on work. She's leading a senate commission on sex trafficking. Plus, she's helping an old college roommate sue a natural gas company for their role in causing her daughter's rare cancer.In researching the lawsuit, Alexa becomes embroiled in the high-stakes politics of fracking. As the relationship with her state trooper boyfriend drifts onto the rocks, Alexa is drawn to a charismatic state legislator who's leading an anti-fracking crusade. Then, the police shock Alexa with the news that she could be in danger; she's a witness to the senator's murder, not his suicide.When Alexa narrowly escapes a sniper's bullet, she must discover why she's a target―and who she can trust—before the next shot hits its mark.With Sherry Knowlton's trademark mix of feminism, history, romance, and fast-paced thrills,skyrockets from the fracking fields of the Marcellus Shale to the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster of 1979 to the rolling hills of Tuscany to the halls of Pennsylvania state government. In this suspenseful tale of corruption and runaway greed, Alexa Williams proves, once again, that she's a formidable heroine. The twists and turns keep will keep you on the edge of your seat.DEAD OF SPRING combines legislative corruption with corporate greed that ends in deadly violence. Heroine Alexa Williams resists intimidation to battle evil at the highest levels of Pennsylvania government and commerce. Spurring her on is a love for the environment and for a friend whose daughter's cancer is caused by fracking. Here is a spellbinding yarn jerked straight from today's frightening headlines. -- Kay Kendall, award-winning author of historical mysteriesSherry Knowlton is the author of theseries of crime thrillers,and. When not working on her health care consulting business or traveling around the world, Knowlton lives in the mountains of South Central Pennsylvania.A subtle shift in light caught Alexa's attention. Her eyes rose from the notebook as she sensed a whisper of motion in the open space above. She gasped as a body sailed through the air, careening toward the grand central staircase. For a moment, time stalled and the body appeared to drift in slow motion as it floated through the bright rotunda. But, as it neared their bench, the body seemed to pick up speed. Alexa watched, frozen in place with hand to her mouth in horror, as it hurtled closer and closer.Then, with a tremendous crash, the body smashed into one of the tall winged statues that flanked the foot of the stairway, shattering a beaded crystal orb the angel held aloft. A spray of blood and glass beads spiraled in a shiny pink mist from the falling man as he bounced off the statue. Losing forward momentum, the body made an abrupt drop and slammed into the clay cobblestone floor.Keisha's shrieks muted the leaden thud of body hitting bricks. Recovering from her initial shock, Alexa leapt to her feet, scattering her coat, notebook, and papers to the floor. Slipping on crystal beads and uneven bricks, she rushed toward the motionless form that had landed less than ten feet away.