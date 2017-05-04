News By Tag
Novo Precision Introduces New Cut to Length System with Integrated Rotary Straightener
"Over the last few years we have been getting requests from our customers for longer cut lengths of wire with straightness requirements that fell outside of our roll straightener capabilities"
1). Cut quality is significantly better than conventional rotary straighten and cut to length systems. The Novo quill-on-quill shear cutting process provides a square, burr free cut with minimal deformation.
2). The Novo machines can hold tighter cut length tolerances than other machines currently on the market.
3). The programmable nature of the feed system provides ease of length changes and throughput speed by simple entry on the touch screen interface.
Charged with designing the concept was Novo VP of Engineering, Gene Holmes. "My team was really excited to attack this project and we were able to put our years of experience in wire straightening to use" states Holmes. "This machine can be a real game changer in the industry, as not only does this system give the customer advantages in cut length tolerances and straightness, but our Cutting Systems can be designed to chamfer ends, angle cut, stamp ends and many other secondary operations."
Ed Hydock, machine build value stream manager, was tasked with taking Gene's design and bringing it to life. "This machine was a good test for my team and I think the result shows the continuous evolution of our machines" Hydock adds. "I think as this gets out into market it can become a real staple in the industry much like our roll type Precision Wire Straighteners"
You can check out this new machine as well as the full line of Novo systems at http://www.novoprecision.com/
Sherwood Griffing
***@novoprecision.com
