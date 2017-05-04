 
News By Tag
* Rotary Straightener
* Tube Straightener
* Wire Cutting Machine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* BRISTOL
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Novo Precision Introduces New Cut to Length System with Integrated Rotary Straightener

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rotary Straightener
* Tube Straightener
* Wire Cutting Machine

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* BRISTOL - Connecticut - US

Subject:
* Products

BRISTOL, Conn. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Novo Precision, manufacturer of equipment and provider of contract services for the wire industry, has introduced a new Cut to Length System with an Integrated Rotary Straightener to its catalog of current Turnkey Systems.  Novo was already an industry leader in wire straightening equipment as a result of their top of the line roll type Precision Wire Straighteners which they have been making since 1981.

"Over the last few years we have been getting requests from our customers for longer cut lengths of wire with straightness requirements that fell outside of our roll straightener capabilities" states Sherwood Griffing, VP of Business Development at Novo.  "So we pressed our engineers and toolmakers to come up with a solution to meet these needs.  The result is a very impressive line of machines" Griffing continues.  "These straighten and cut machines, integrated with rotary straightening technology, have some distinct advantages over the competition", according to Griffing.

1). Cut quality is significantly better than conventional rotary straighten and cut to length systems.  The Novo quill-on-quill shear cutting process provides a square, burr free cut with minimal deformation.

2). The Novo machines can hold tighter cut length tolerances than other machines currently on the market.

3).  The programmable nature of the feed system provides ease of length changes and throughput speed by simple entry on the touch screen interface.

Charged with designing the concept was Novo VP of Engineering, Gene Holmes.  "My team was really excited to attack this project and we were able to put our years of experience in wire straightening to use" states Holmes. "This machine can be a real game changer in the industry, as not only does this system give the customer advantages in cut length tolerances and straightness, but our Cutting Systems can be designed to chamfer ends, angle cut, stamp ends and many other secondary operations."

Ed Hydock, machine build value stream manager, was tasked with taking Gene's design and bringing it to life.  "This machine was a good test for my team and I think the result shows the continuous evolution of our machines" Hydock adds.  "I think as this gets out into market it can become a real staple in the industry much like our roll type Precision Wire Straighteners".

You can check out this new machine as well as the full line of Novo systems at http://www.novoprecision.com/products/feed-and-cut-to-len... .  Or if you want Novo to run your production for you they have a full service cut to length department that cuts most linear materials including wire, strip and tubing http://www.novoprecision.com/products/cut-to-length-and-w... .

Contact
Sherwood Griffing
***@novoprecision.com
End
Source:
Email:***@novoprecision.com Email Verified
Tags:Rotary Straightener, Tube Straightener, Wire Cutting Machine
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:BRISTOL - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Novo Precision LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share