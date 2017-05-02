News By Tag
Trea Tijmens announced as a finalist for Dating Expert of the Year in European Dating Awards
Reputed European Matchmaker and Dating Coach Trea Tijmens was chosen as a finalist for prestigious Dating Expert of the Year Award
Tijmens works with singles from all over Europe and is thrilled to be a finalist in the category Dating Expert of the Year at the European Dating Awards. "As a dating expert, it is important to me to constantly keep up and to commit to learning from other international experts in the dating industry, but most importantly, to continue working hands on with singles" says Tijmens. "I feel so fortunate to work in the exciting, rewarding and meaningful field of dating and relationships"
Tijmens, a former head-hunter, has been an international professional matchmaker for over 12 years. She founded and manages;
http://www.him-
http://www.successmatch.ch/
Besides providing Matchmaking and Search services, Tijmens is also a successful dating coach and dating expert. She mainly works with highly educated, successful, international, quality singles and helps them find love. She regularly holds life seminars, hosts online workshops, speaks at conferences and contributes to newspaper articles, magazine and radio.
Born and raised in Holland, Tijmens studied and worked in Belgium, Germany, the United States, Spain and Switzerland, and is married to a Frenchman. She speaks Dutch, French, German, English and Spanish.
Contact
HIM-Matchmaking | 14 rue du Rhone | 1204 Geneva
www.him-matchmaking.com
+41 22 575 2975
***@him-matchmaking.com
