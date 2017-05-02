 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

HPE Publishes Shadowbase BASE24 Success Story at Cartu Bank

 
 
HPE Publishes Shadowbase BASE24 Success Story at Cartu Bank
HPE Publishes Shadowbase BASE24 Success Story at Cartu Bank
 
MALVERN, Pa. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- HPE published a new case study, Cartu Bank ensures continuous availability of payment services for Georgian businesses. Cartu Bank understands the need for continuous availability with more than 60% of all e-commerce transactions in the Eastern European country of Georgia going through its payment switch. Read how HPE NonStop servers with HPE Shadowbase software run mission-critical BASE24 payment engines to keep the Georgian economy running 24x7. Giorgi Ioramashvili, head of Cartu Bank's IT department, remarks, "It was important to our solution to have replication software like Shadowbase integrated with the NonStop servers. We looked at Oracle GoldenGate, which also could replicate BASE24, but because Shadowbase operates natively within the NonStop operating environment, it was more stable and easier to work with. Plus, Shadowbase was 40% to 50% less expensive than Oracle GoldenGate." To read the case study, please click: http://shadowbasesoftware.com/banners/2017/04/cartu-bank-... (http://shadowbasesoftware.com/banners/2017/04/cartu-bank-ensures-continuous-availability-of-payment-services-for-georgian-businesses/).

The patented Shadowbase product line provides BASE24 classic and BASE24-eps support. All of the features and benefits of Shadowbase software are available for BASE24 application environments. For more information, please read the HPE Shadowbase BASE24 Support solution brief: http://shadowbasesoftware.com/solution-briefs/2016/01/sha....

Gravic, Inc. is a privately-held company located in Malvern, PA, about twenty miles west of Philadelphia, PA, USA. Gravic makes a range of computer software products for business continuity, data collection, transformation, and distribution uses. Customers of its Shadowbase data replication products include banks, financial and brokerage firms, insurance companies, stock exchanges, electric utilities, healthcare, and telecommunications companies. Hewlett Packard Enterprise directly sells and supports Shadowbase business continuity, data replication and data integration solutions under the name HPE Shadowbase. For more information, please visit ShadowbaseSoftware.com or contact your local HPE account team.

