HPE Publishes Shadowbase BASE24 Success Story at Cartu Bank
The patented Shadowbase product line provides BASE24 classic and BASE24-eps support. All of the features and benefits of Shadowbase software are available for BASE24 application environments. For more information, please read the HPE Shadowbase BASE24 Support solution brief: http://shadowbasesoftware.com/
Gravic, Inc. is a privately-held company located in Malvern, PA, about twenty miles west of Philadelphia, PA, USA. Gravic makes a range of computer software products for business continuity, data collection, transformation, and distribution uses. Customers of its Shadowbase data replication products include banks, financial and brokerage firms, insurance companies, stock exchanges, electric utilities, healthcare, and telecommunications companies. Hewlett Packard Enterprise directly sells and supports Shadowbase business continuity, data replication and data integration solutions under the name HPE Shadowbase. For more information, please visit ShadowbaseSoftware.com or contact your local HPE account team.
