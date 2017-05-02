Country(s)
Cepoint's compact 2U Rackmount 3G HD-SDI video streaming Server with IRIG-B /GPS captures and Streams 4K broadcast Video
Studio9000 Multi-channel Real-time data/disk Video Recorder and streaming system is the industry's most compact 2U rackmount streaming system with IRIG-B or GPS frame time-stamp capability designed for 4K broadcast video capturing and recording applications that streams 4K IP Video.
Also included is an embedded or removable Solid State Disk storage media capable of storing up to 8-hours or more of data or content. The industrial grade unit is designed for high speed imaging and video recording for scientific analysis, and can capture and record simultaneous multiple streams of video or images upto 4K res from any source, HD-SDI, computers, VGA sources, X-Ray machines, NTSC or PAL component or composite, analog or digital video sources in uncompressed AVI or compressed, H.264, MPEG-4, M-JPEG and quite suitable for tracking and analyzing images and videos of fast moving objects; Bullet & Ballistic Testing, high end surveillance such as Airborne video surveillance, X-Ray, FLIR, Machine Vision, Radar imaging,....etc.. Resolution and frame speed can range up to 2048 x 2048 and up to 100,000 fps or more. Since the unit was designed with mobility and laboratory environment in mind, an optional 28V or 48V DC powered version is also available in addition to the standard 110-240V AC powered unit.
4K IP-VIDEO CAPTURE/RECORDING AND STREAMING
The New Product expands on Company's standard and custom commuincations solutions. This greatly enhances customer experience and saves time and money through some key features:
- Simultaneous real-time capture and recording of synchronized Multiple 3G/HD-SDI video sources
- Synchronized IRIG-B or GPS precision time-stamp on each video frame
- Synchronized optional audio recording with video
- SMPTE standard 4K IP video Transport Streaming
- Removable Storage Disc modules or RJ-45 Ethernet
Cepoint's Studio9000 video acquisition systems are being used in Broadcasting, R & D laboratories, and defense agencies for complex and advanced imaging applications.
Product is now available direct from the company or approved representatives in North America, or online for an MSRP starting price of $5,000.. Current customers of the standard Product can receive a discounted upgrade. For more information on Product or to view a demonstration on how New Product can increase your productivity visit: http://www.cepoint.com or For information contact : sales@cepoint.com Phone: (603)557-7464.
ABOUT COMPANY NAME
Cepoint is a systems integration, consulting, and manufacturing company with emphasis in custom and specialized IT systems and video products and solutions for defense, R & D, security and communications applications. The company also manufactures high performance, industrial strength computing systems, enterprise storage raid, network communication systems, applied computing products, and technologies for scientific applications and industrial processes, as well as RAID, applied computing products, for Telecom, Government, utilities and industrial markets. for mission-critical applications, servers, VoIP ,video surveillance, real-time IRIG-B or GPS time-stamp DVR's, rugged portables, NEB's compliant computers.
The company is committed to the interests of your audience with products available through major authorized representatives in North America, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom and Japan as well as on the Internet. For additional information please visit our website at http://blog.cepoint.com/
Contact
Marketing Manager
Cepoint Networks, LLC
603-557-7464
***@cepoint.com
