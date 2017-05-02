Cepoint's compact 2U Rackmount 3G HD-SDI video streaming Server with IRIG-B /GPS captures and Streams 4K broadcast Video

Studio9000 Multi-channel Real-time data/disk Video Recorder and streaming system is the industry's most compact 2U rackmount streaming system with IRIG-B or GPS frame time-stamp capability designed for 4K broadcast video capturing and recording applications that streams 4K IP Video.