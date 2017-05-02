News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mother's Day! Where Does Love Begin?
Providence For A First Mom by Caroline K. Dixon, reveals an experience from the perspective of, The First Mom.
"I believe that Caroline's story will minister to many young women who have chosen to give the gift of life to a couple who could not have a child." - Patsy Cavenah Director of Lighthouse Ministries, Inc. - The Lighthouse, Home for Unwed Mothers.
About the author
Caroline K. Dixon grew up in Norfolk, Virginia. A former Marine, she appreciated the opportunity to serve her country. She attended Carteret Technical College, Morehead City, NC, became a Licensed Practical Nurse, and then a Registered Nurse. Her husband Brian, also a former Marine, claimed Rebecca as his own the moment he met her. Caroline is especially fond of activities that assist veterans and unwed mothers. She loves to visit the oceanfront and finds it fitting that her church home is Water's Edge Gathering.
"I love that I finally learned to put people and relationships first and that the chores can wait. I do regret I did not learn that sooner. Not only do I love my husband and family, I like being with them. The sound of their laughter is therapeutic as well as priceless. One of my love languages is cooking. I like to watch movies with my hubby, read books and write letters the old-fashioned way."- Caroline K. Dixon
Available wherever books are sold including:
http://www.progressiverisingphoenix.com
http://www.amazon.com
http://www.barnesandnoble.com
Contact
Amanda M. Thrasher
***@progressiverisingphoenix.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse