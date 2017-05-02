Mother's Day! Where Does Love Begin?

Providence For A First Mom by Caroline K. Dixon, reveals an experience from the perspective of, The First Mom.

--by Caroline K. Dixon, reveals an experience from the perspective of, The First Mom. A story that manages to tap into every emotion a reader can feel: joy, enlightenment, sadness, and even anger. Pulling back the curtain on her life as a teenage mother, Caroline shares her story of abandonment and rejection for choices that she made as a teen. Her choice, life, did not come without cost. Pain, overshadowed by joy, as she reunited with her birth daughter, Rebecca. However, the initial reunion was not as she'd hoped. How did the story unravel? Heartwarming, emotional, and brutally honest, Providence For A First Mom, is a must read."I believe that Caroline's story will minister to many young women who have chosen to give the gift of life to a couple who could not have a child." - Patsy Cavenah Director of Lighthouse Ministries, Inc. - The Lighthouse, Home for Unwed Mothers.Caroline K. Dixon grew up in Norfolk, Virginia. A former Marine, she appreciated the opportunity to serve her country. She attended Carteret Technical College, Morehead City, NC, became a Licensed Practical Nurse, and then a Registered Nurse. Her husband Brian, also a former Marine, claimed Rebecca as his own the moment he met her. Caroline is especially fond of activities that assist veterans and unwed mothers. She loves to visit the oceanfront and finds it fitting that her church home is"I love that I finally learned to put people and relationships first and that the chores can wait. I do regret I did not learn that sooner. Not only do I love my husband and family, I like being with them. The sound of their laughter is therapeutic as well as priceless. One of my love languages is cooking. I like to watch movies with my hubby, read books and write letters the old-fashioned way."- Caroline K. DixonAvailable wherever books are sold including:http://www.barnesandnoble.com