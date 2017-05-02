KrishaWeb Now Offers Trained WordPress Developers for Hire at $16 per Hour

The premium web design and development company is hiring expert developers for startups, SMBs, and enterprises.

Parth Pandya

09426064290

Parth Pandya

-- After serving 1500+ customers globally since its inception in 2010, KrishaWeb Technologies is providing expert WordPress (WP) development services at lucrative costs. The rate is just $18 per hour. While announcing the work fee, Krishaweb's spokesperson explained the company's strategy in the media.alleged, "We are enthusiastic on delivering WordPress E-commerce and website development solutions at affordable prices. This holistic approach has helped us to deliver valuable development services that empower businesses of different types and sizes, without worrying about the costs."KrishaWeb Technologies makes custom web development possible by utilizing the power of WP. Once the entrepreneurs sign up a partnership with Krishaweb, it gives them an automatic access to a vast resource of tools and technology. Thus an all-encompassing solution from Krishaweb is available to establish a strong web presence for companies in a way that works.The premium web design and development company provide the following services:· Customization solutions· Plug-in development· Template/theme development· Migration and installation servicesInnovation is the byword driving the services of the company. It gives them a unique position in the industry. With onboard team of 240 strong members, they are able to deliver custom solutions based on business specifications. All through this, they diligently follow the standards and guidelines provided by global WP community.KrishaWeb WordPress development services are highly interactive and intuitive. Interested customers can now hire trained and skilled developers conforming to varying pre-requisites of business. The company uses the strong available infrastructure to develop user-friendly plug-ins, extensions and themes. Enterprise owners can take full advantage especially those looking for simple to use, SEO friendly e-commerce stores and websites. The company works as the ideal partner in building unique and functionally rich e-stores and sites.Everything comes about with search engine friendly coding techniques. Now the site will rank high on top search engines like Bing, MSN and Google. The sites are colorful and customized as per the requirements. KrishWeb Technologies chooses the team carefully for all their WP projects.KrishaWeb Technologies being the active WordPress member collaborates to make the platform better. They have interest in technology with the advancements reflecting their involvement. Here is what they have done.1. Contributions for WooCommerce 3.02. Contributions for WP Security Release 4.7.33. Panelist for discussion about, 'Building a Successful WordPress Business' at WordCamp Udaipur 2017A full service mobile app and web development agency they have mastered the WP platform. They work with the global enterprises, Inc. 5000 companies, and even the lean startups. Over the years, they have designed 50+ WP plug-in and 200+ websites based on WordPress. They are experts in developing the bespoke plug-ins related to BuddyPress, WooCommerce and WordPress. They also develop theme for WP and WooCommerce, social networking sites with BuddyPress, and e-commerce stores using WooCommerce.The highly skilled developers deliver E-Commerce sites, stores and portals using the premium features of WP CMS. At $18 hourly rate, this seems like a steal for modern businesses looking to make their presence felt online.KrishaWeb uses only proven methodologies as a part of. This encourages companies to choose professional WP e-commerce development solutions. Besides the bloggers, the primary users of WP sites, they have also handled projects for numerous E-Commerce clients.