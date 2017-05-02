News By Tag
How Do You Handle Blogging Stress Guide
I decided to go with the last thought. It makes me feel good. It makes me feel better which is the first step to become a successful blogger.
Guys, you will face a ton of stress if you blog. You will attract spam comments, and critics, and nasty people, and your entire posts will be erased, vanishing into thin air.
You will run up against bad internet connections, and dishonest people, and you will be banned by Youtube, and Facebook too, or twitter, or Google Plus.
At one time in my blogging career guys, I faced stress from all of the above. I am not immune from running into crappy circumstances.
I finally learned how to deal with stress after many years of fighting stress, and attempting to ignore the feelings. I finally found a formula to help me deal with my anger, and anxieties and worries.
It goes like this:
• Meditate for 20 minutes after waking up
• Express gratitude for your life
• Hang out with positive bloggers
• Practice seeing opportunities
Meditate
Meditating helps you to observe your feelings. If you watch your feelings you cannot possibly be influenced by stress.
5 minutes ago I felt stress arise after my post vanished. Then I took a deep breath, accepted the feelings, embraced the stressful emotions, and let them go.
Then I felt at peace again. Meditate for 20 minutes right after you wake up to better deal with blogging stress.
Express Gratitude
Expressing gratitude for everything in your life moves you from a place of stress to a place of happiness, and peace.
Like right now, instead of angering that my post just disappeared, I expressed gratitude that such a kind guy like Amal would allow me to guest post here.
I feel truly grateful to connect with his audience. So I feel good now, no stress anymore.
Express gratitude for:
• Being alive; many dead people would love to be in your spot right now
• Your family
• Your friends
• Your online success
• Food in your fridge
• Your eyes, your ears, your body
• EVERYTHING
Many failing bloggers forget that they have access to the internet, and a blog, and creativity, many gifts that millions of people on earth do not have access to.
Remember this, before you start complaining, or getting too stressed over stuff.
Hang Out with Positive Bloggers
Positive people lift your energy which helps you dissolve your stresses. If you are worried about lacking traffic or making no money with your blog, a positive blogger picks you up.
Positive people are your anchors, keeping you tied down, and grounded, when your mind tries to wander all over the place, being full of anxiety.
You CANNOT do it on your own. You need a network of supportive, helpful bloggers, to keep you positive when you might be stressing over some incident in your blogging life.
Practice Seeing Opportunities
10 minutes ago I could have complained about being so stupid, making a mistake which led to a waste of time. No such thing; you cannot waste time if you learn from the time spent.
I learned to write posts in a Word Doc and also, to write a post to help people learn from my experience.
I learn so I can prosper, and you can prosper. Win-win, by all accounts.
If you practice seeing opportunities you stop stressing and start learning, and feeling better about the situation, and then, you can build your network and cash in by creating, and connecting, instead of complaining.
How do you handle blogging stress?
Do you use the tips I shared above?
Or do you use other tips?
Do you meditate?
How often do you express gratitude?
What can you do to better handle your stress….or are you totally paralyzed by blogging stresses?
