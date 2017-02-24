News By Tag
4 Ways to Use Pinterest for Effective B2B Marketing
Pinterest is the newest and hottest website for social media this year, and has taken the Internet world by storm.
Although it is currently popular among individual users, many B2B marketers are now starting to realize the potential of Pinterest as one of their business strategies. If you are a B2B marketer and you want to have a better online marketing campaign, here are four ways you can use Pinterest for more effective marketing.
Pinterest as Storehouse for Visual Assets
With the nature of this social networking site, you can easily make Pinterest your official storehouse for your finest visual assets. Of course, it goes without saying that you only need to share those things that are really worthy to be shared, and not all of the images and videos produced by your company. The best thing about Pinterest is that it links back automatically to your image's page; so your backlinks are made more valuable and at the same time, you make it easy for your audience to follow your content.
Pinterest to Rise above Brand Promotion
Instead of coming up with pin-boards that merely discuss your company; try to make them more about a certain subject or topic. However, do not forget that your pin-boards need consistent identity; if you want to be trendy, stick to being trendy. If you want to be edgy, be edgy. Let your profile tell the story of your brand through pictures and strive to project to the entire world what type of brand your business is.
Pinterest for Brand Improvement
Simply because your company is B2B in nature does not necessarily mean that the pin-boards you have should be merely discussing your products or showing demo videos. The pin-boards should be used to reveal the real personality of your brand. Try to discuss your company's culture, your customers, top executives in the company and anything that will help your target audience see you better.
Pinterest to Connect with Employees, Clients, Partners, and Prospects
Never neglect the fact that Pinterest is a social networking site and similar to other social networks, your success here will depend on how effective your collaboration and engagement is. Make a pin-board and encourage your clients, partners and employees to add related images, so that they feel that they are connected with the business brand. Reach out to your prospects and clients who have their own Pinterest accounts to make them feel that you value their connection with your company.
Visuals are powerful and for B2B marketers, Pinterest is the best site for you to ensure your company is better known among your customers and prospects.
